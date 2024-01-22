Charming Marion Village home sells for over $1M: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Marion is an antique home that sold for $1,060,000.

In Marion Village, this charming home at 36 Pitcher Street was built in 1925. Full of the character of the time, the 2,482 square-foot home has high ceilings, large windows, well-cared-for hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace.

It offers five bedrooms with a private bedroom suite for guests, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a spacious living room, and a three-season room.

Situated on a stone-walled .77 acre lot, it features a two-car garage and a wide-open landscape.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

142 Clay Pond Rd $570,000

Alex J. Shaw to Robert Scutt and Tracey Dowden

53 Noreast Dr $770,000

Mark G Borgeron T and Mark G. Bergoron to Hamilton Y. Ferris and Lori A. Mack

16 Winchester Ave $305,000

Charles Trombly and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Wakeby Development Inc

CARVER

8 Chance Ct Unit 8 $525,000

Richard A. Ballantyne to James C. and Kelly A. Lynch

73 Crystal Lake Dr $415,000

Christiano Joan I Est and Francis A. ChriistiaJolene Bissett and Kevin Enman

DARTMOUTH

68 Beach Ave $820,000

Young Janice L Est and Nina S. Willever to Gloria Arruda and Rachelle Boucher

18 Brittany Ln $850,000

Howard L. Mallowes to Shaikh M. Haq and Golam R. Faruque

139 Stackhouse St $60,000

Rachal Kinney and David H. Marsdeb to Rachel Kinney

57 Victoria St $443,500

Lopex Development LLC to Jennifer Ferreira

FAIRHAVEN

138 Main St Unit 12 $235,000

Elkk LLC to Joan M Thomas -Mello T and Joan M. Thomas-Mello

10 Winter St $440,000

Southcoast Redevllc to Michelle M. Medeiros

FALL RIVER

133 Fountain St $290,000

Golam R. Faruque to Charles Ogara

40 Meeson St $300,100

Dailey Dawn A Est and Kevin E. Dailey to Matthew R. Mota

MARION

25 Olde Sheepfield Rd $880,000

Lester P. and Virginia Duke to James E. and Dina A. Nichols

36 Pitcher St $1,060,000

Shirlee L Thomas RET and Shirlee L. Thomas to John S. and Danielle B. Murray

1121 Point Rd $235,000

Ronald Oliveira to Clark Development Corp

MIDDLEBORO

1105 Centre St $360,000

Arthur Cuellar to William J. and G M. Tereza

14 Pine Tree Dr $409,000

William and Julie Hoeg to Renan A. Archaga

834 Plymouth St $512,500

Christopher A. Cornetta and Charles Raffoni to Joanne E. Freeman

NEW BEDFORD

43 Byron St $328,000

Robert A. Morris and First Citizens Fcu to Luis M. and Maria L. Amado

33 Farland Cir $426,436

DPM Development Corp to Shawn W. Edge

50 Garrison Rd $250,000

Lheureux Sandra Est and Diane S. Morris to Seaport Homes Cs LLC

1039 Marion St $360,000

Peter E. Borges and Monique L. Pacheco to Luke J. Bagnell and Jessica M. Tabak

399 Maxfield St $215,000

Donna M. Rodriguez to Natron Development LLC

51 Princeton St $375,000

Seven Highland T and Robert P. Larosa to Jose J. Lopes and Estevao V. Gibau

300 Sawyer St $350,000

Marieleia Lucciola T and Marileia Lucciola to Kevin G. Rosario and Geraldi J. Conterno

88-90 Shaw St $275,000

Saeid Kazan to Mark and Hannah Kazan

WAREHAM

6 Everett Ave $355,000

Deal Team Six LLC to Mazillion Investments LLC

10 Green St $262,000

Craig Condinho to Calodesu LLC and Michael Mcnally

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers for the Greater New Bedford area in January.