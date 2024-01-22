Charming Marion Village home sells for over $1M: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Marion is an antique home that sold for $1,060,000.
In Marion Village, this charming home at 36 Pitcher Street was built in 1925. Full of the character of the time, the 2,482 square-foot home has high ceilings, large windows, well-cared-for hardwood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace.
It offers five bedrooms with a private bedroom suite for guests, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a spacious living room, and a three-season room.
Situated on a stone-walled .77 acre lot, it features a two-car garage and a wide-open landscape.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
142 Clay Pond Rd $570,000
Alex J. Shaw to Robert Scutt and Tracey Dowden
53 Noreast Dr $770,000
Mark G Borgeron T and Mark G. Bergoron to Hamilton Y. Ferris and Lori A. Mack
16 Winchester Ave $305,000
Charles Trombly and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Wakeby Development Inc
CARVER
8 Chance Ct Unit 8 $525,000
Richard A. Ballantyne to James C. and Kelly A. Lynch
73 Crystal Lake Dr $415,000
Christiano Joan I Est and Francis A. ChriistiaJolene Bissett and Kevin Enman
DARTMOUTH
68 Beach Ave $820,000
Young Janice L Est and Nina S. Willever to Gloria Arruda and Rachelle Boucher
18 Brittany Ln $850,000
Howard L. Mallowes to Shaikh M. Haq and Golam R. Faruque
139 Stackhouse St $60,000
Rachal Kinney and David H. Marsdeb to Rachel Kinney
57 Victoria St $443,500
Lopex Development LLC to Jennifer Ferreira
FAIRHAVEN
138 Main St Unit 12 $235,000
Elkk LLC to Joan M Thomas -Mello T and Joan M. Thomas-Mello
10 Winter St $440,000
Southcoast Redevllc to Michelle M. Medeiros
FALL RIVER
133 Fountain St $290,000
Golam R. Faruque to Charles Ogara
40 Meeson St $300,100
Dailey Dawn A Est and Kevin E. Dailey to Matthew R. Mota
MARION
25 Olde Sheepfield Rd $880,000
Lester P. and Virginia Duke to James E. and Dina A. Nichols
36 Pitcher St $1,060,000
Shirlee L Thomas RET and Shirlee L. Thomas to John S. and Danielle B. Murray
1121 Point Rd $235,000
Ronald Oliveira to Clark Development Corp
MIDDLEBORO
1105 Centre St $360,000
Arthur Cuellar to William J. and G M. Tereza
14 Pine Tree Dr $409,000
William and Julie Hoeg to Renan A. Archaga
834 Plymouth St $512,500
Christopher A. Cornetta and Charles Raffoni to Joanne E. Freeman
NEW BEDFORD
43 Byron St $328,000
Robert A. Morris and First Citizens Fcu to Luis M. and Maria L. Amado
33 Farland Cir $426,436
DPM Development Corp to Shawn W. Edge
50 Garrison Rd $250,000
Lheureux Sandra Est and Diane S. Morris to Seaport Homes Cs LLC
1039 Marion St $360,000
Peter E. Borges and Monique L. Pacheco to Luke J. Bagnell and Jessica M. Tabak
399 Maxfield St $215,000
Donna M. Rodriguez to Natron Development LLC
51 Princeton St $375,000
Seven Highland T and Robert P. Larosa to Jose J. Lopes and Estevao V. Gibau
300 Sawyer St $350,000
Marieleia Lucciola T and Marileia Lucciola to Kevin G. Rosario and Geraldi J. Conterno
88-90 Shaw St $275,000
Saeid Kazan to Mark and Hannah Kazan
WAREHAM
6 Everett Ave $355,000
Deal Team Six LLC to Mazillion Investments LLC
10 Green St $262,000
Craig Condinho to Calodesu LLC and Michael Mcnally
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers for the Greater New Bedford area in January.