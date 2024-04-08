Charming Swansea home with pond views sold for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Swansea is a cute single family that sold for $510,000.

Situated above Lewin Brook Pond, 112 Gardners Neck Road is nestled in private nature.

Built in 1890, the home retains much of its charm with wooden accents, beamed ceilings, a wood stove, and sun-filled rooms. The 1,658 square foot home, offers three bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, and a cozy den.

On .69 acres of the land, the home has an attached garage, a large deck overlooking the pond, and its own koi pond.

Top selling home this week in Swansea.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

60 Eleanor Street, for $570,000

from Eva M Perles Irt to Justin T. Embree.

632 Elm Street, for $612,500

from Lois M. Tykodi to Matthew J. Dacosta.

177 Milton Street, for $405,000

from Darry Henderson to Thomas Pereira.

24 Saint John Street, for $165,000

from Cecelia C. Sabino to Michael M. Sabino.

99 Stephen Street, for $360,000

from Edna M. Carroll to John C. Sweeney.

Fall River

802 2nd Street, for $450,000

from Edwin Rodriguez to Maria D. Gomes.

52 Alden Street, for $424,900

from Oliveira Investment Inc to Tyrone C. Rawlings.

160 Brightman Street #1, for $230,000

from Detyga LLC to Francia Toussaint.

836 Globe Street, for $660,000

from Elia M. Vieira to Rag Const Services Inc.

188 Hanover Street, for $660,000

from George Hampton to Edwin Rodriguez.

710 High Street, for $332,500

from Wendy E. Lemay to Pedro J. Vargas.

211 Jefferson Street, for $323,000

from Bright Inv Prop LLC to David B. Puglisi.

Keeley Street, for $410,000

from Boudria Irt to Brett Dacosta.

303 Kilburn Street, for $360,000

from Antonio M. Dasilva to Kyle Emond.

155 Lewiston Street, for $465,500

from Neusa E. Gomes to Maly Siprasoeut.

568 Maple Street, for $247,000

from Leo Dumont to Ryan Dumont.

5455 N Main Street #5C, for $220,001

from Brent A. Tharrett to Madison Rowland.

185 Napoleon Street, for $510,000

from R&d Rt to Yvonne M. Pina.

1273-1279 S Main Street, for $1,050,000

Story continues

from Jose E. Moniz to Nsjs Real Estate LLC.

1277 S Main Street, for $1,050,000

from Jose E. Moniz to Nsjs Real Estate LLC.

1279 S Main Street, for $1,050,000

from Jose E. Moniz to Nsjs Real Estate LLC.

550 Spring Street #1, for $385,000

from Grizotte Capital LLC to Sylwia Rzegocka.

724 Woodman Street, for $490,000

from Ri Property Wire LLC to Hercilio C. Cordoso.

Freetown

14 Pleasant Street, for $430,000

from Gagne Rt to Leonard M Laporta RET.

Little Compton

202-G Long, for $512,000

from Robert Bruno to Ronnie L. Gardner.

New Bedford

36 Acushnet Avenue, for $510,000

from N2 Investments LLC to F D. Junior.

51 Acushnet Avenue, for $110,500

from Donat R. Couet to Liberio Demelo.

92-94 Ashley Boulevard, for $390,000

from Roso Investment Rt to Afonso Investments LLC.

3 Bannister Street, for $570,000

from Jean M. Dessurces to Romario T. Gomes.

869 Brock Avenue, for $580,000

from Spartan Ventures LLC to Kool View Realty LLC.

161 Crapo Street, for $565,000

from Macmillan Thomas A Est to Adilson M. Vicente.

76-78 Delano Street, for $578,000

from Lamont J. Nesbitt to Joao M. Estevao.

83-85 Eugenia Street, for $550,000

from Oliveira Investment Inc to Edmilson Gomes.

518 Hawes Street, for $374,900

from Gitsit Solutions LLC to Kayla M. Borges.

170 Highland Street, for $292,000

from Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Thomas D. Murphy.

101 Lafayette Street, for $220,000

from Maria C. Moura to Russell Moura.

479 Loftus Street, for $420,000

from Hung-Ming Chang to Lisa Mason.

41 Mosher Street, for $225,000

from Heather Mcgarvey to Mjc Holdings LLC.

517 Prescott Street, for $400,000

from Troy F. Wilson to Dennis Mclune.

1127 Rhonda Drive, for $485,000

from Gonsalves Shaun Est to Bachir Y. Kouta.

7 Salisbury Street, for $680,000

from Dmj Hld LLC to New Dart Holdings LLC.

162 Sawyer Street, for $880,000

from Dennis A. Arsenault to Ronald Oliveira.

29 Tarkiln Hill Road, for $475,000

from Dennis A. Arsenault to Ronald Oliveira.

Taylor Street, for $50,000

from Thomas P. Koolen to Achushnet Riv Reserve Inc.

5 Tilton Street, for $215,000

from Backed Pass-Thr Rfc 2007- to Andre Maldonado.

Somerset

540 Lafayette Street, for $625,000

from Jdc Property Mgmt LLC to Michael Cruz.

141 Randall Avenue, for $480,000

from Jennifer Shirley to Raquel M. Cordeiro.

Swansea

1524 Gar, for $490,000

from T&M Investments LLC to Betie Gilot.

112 Gardners Neck Road, for $510,000

from Darcy L. Glardini to Jeremy Russell.

Joyce Road, for $785,000

from Ann B. Hallock to Swansea Town Of.

34 Mildred Avenue, for $285,000

from Demello Victor T Est to Richard Soares.

Newhall Road, for $785,000

from Ann B. Hallock to Swansea Town Of.

Richard Road, for $785,000

from Ann B. Hallock to Swansea Town Of.

135 Stevens Road, for $375,000

from Leslie Pereira to Oliveira Investment Inc.

1357 Wilbur Avenue, for $305,000

from Silvia Carolyn H Est to Yahwe Properties LLC.

Tiverton

678 Bulgarmarsh Road, for $525,000

from Ri Property Wire LLC to Michelle M. Kelly.

29 Cottage Avenue, for $300,000

from Jeffrey P. Lynch to 29 Cottage Ave LLC.

24 Lenny Street, for $819,900

from Mark B. Gousie to Karla S. Barrett.

21 Sterling Drive #11, for $355,000

from Kimberly K. Rapoza to Melissa V. Gillespie.

57 Topsail Drive #57, for $730,000

from Keith Dion to Jonathan Palmer.

Watuppa Avenue, for $155,000

from White Tail Hld LLC to Jg Remodeling LLC.

11 Watuppa Avenue, for $186,000

from Patricia C. Ramsay to Hqv Homes LLC.

Westport

2 2nd Street, for $1,150,000

from Dennis R. Callen to Edward Davis.

12 Harvest Hill Road, for $288,000

from Luis Matos to Jennifer M. Graca.

30 Jillian Way, for $680,000

from Paul A. Martin to Audrey Harrell.

719 Main Road, for $575,000

from Ajm Property Holdings LLC to Gary R. Tavares.

18 Stacy Lane, for $740,000

from Ronald Oliveira to Joshua Camara.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in Greater Fall this week