"The Charming Taste of Europe" to hold a promotional event in Canada to explore the Sweet Wines of Bordeaux

On June 16th, in Toronto there will be a promotional event held highlighting the Sweet Wines of Bordeaux

TORONTO, June 6 , 2022 " The Charming Taste of Europe " continues to support its initiatives in Canada by promoting The Sweet Bordeaux wines and its territory throughout an educational event held in Toronto.

The event will be held at DaiLo , a well known cantonese restaurant serving exquisite chinese food, at 12pm on June 16th, DaiLo, among Canada's Best 100 Restaurants, is known as the New Asian Cuisine Chinese Restaurant. Their New Asian Cuisine is predominantly Chinese but follows French tradition. At the heart of their menu is a love for the dishes that Chef Nick Liu ate growing up as the son of Hakka parents in Canada. Ancient favorites have been adapted by Lui and personalized with his signature flair, updated to suit the western palate and modern demand for local and sustainable ingredients.

The event will be led by Elsa Macdonald, Master of Wine, Freelance Wine Educator and Consultant. Elsa is able to share her knowledge and seal for wine with others. The masterclass will involve a dozen importers who will taste a selection of Bordeaux wines in a tasting paired with light bites.

This event will also involve a dozen importers who will taste a selection of Sweet Bordeaux wines from the main appellations, such as Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, Sainte Croix du Mont, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, Cérons, Cadillac, Bordeaux Supérieur and finally Bordeaux Moelleux. These appellations produce wines that pair beautifully with anything from white meat, cheese, duck and even sushi.

From 2021, "The Charming Taste of Europe" campaign, co-financed by the European Union, promotes the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP ), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas") the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines . The campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteof e urope.eu

