"The Charming Taste of Europe" to Host Two Masterclasses about The Sweet Wines of Bordeaux in Montreal and Vancouver

Each Masterclass will highlight the campaign as well as the Union des Vins doux de Bordeaux association and its territory, through wine and food pairings

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- "The Charming Taste of Europe" continues to support its initiatives in Canada by promoting The Sweet Bordeaux wines and territory with two Masterclasses throughout April 2022 each taking place in major Canadian cities.

The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an association of four organizations, ODG des Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieurs, ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac, ODG des Liquoreux de Bordeaux, and ODG des Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, that ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.

The first of the two Masterclasses will be held in Montreal on April 20th and hosted by Romain Gruson, Experienced sommelier and sommelier professor at the Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec (ITHQ). Gruson, also former president of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers in Quebec, will help guide participants through the history and narrative of the Bordeaux region and its winemaking tradition through wine and food pairings. The Masterclass will take place at Garçons Poêlés Restaurant, located at 1831 rue laurier est Montreal.

The following and final masterclass in Canada will be held in Vancouver on April 22nd at The Stable House Bistro, a place to share good food, wine and time together, formed by a group of locals to celebrate history and sense of community. Matthew Landry , Sommelier and owner of Tannin Management will direct the class, taking participants on a journey to discover more about the beauty of the Bordeaux region.

Started in 2021, The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to educate participants on the beauty of the Bordeaux region by calling attention to its rich history and luscious, golden wines through educated wine professionals.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

