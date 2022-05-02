"The Charming Taste of Europe" to Host Two Masterclasses about The Wines of Abruzzo in Canada

Each Masterclass will be led by Jacy Blisson, Master of Wine, and will highlight the campaign as well as Abruzzo wines and its territory

MONTREAL, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- " The Charming Taste of Europe " continues to support its initiatives in Canada by promoting The Abruzzo Wine Consortium with two events hosted by Master of Wine Jacky Blisson throughout May.

The Consorzio di Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo has been protecting one of the most authentic resources of the region for years, helping to develop the Abruzzo viticulture in terms of quality, thanks to a new generation of producers who are focused on the enhancement of the territory and its most important native grape varieties.

Jacky Blisson , Master of Wine based in Montréal, Canada, works as a wine writer, educator and consultant. After spending 10 years in France, studying and selling the wines of Burgundy and the Rhône Valley, Blisson returned to her hometown of Montréal to share her adventures in wine tasting, travel and education with others.

On May 2nd, starting at 6pm EST, Blisson will host two classroom sessions for 25 students each at the ITHQ (Institut de tourisme et d'hôtellerie du Québec). The ITHQ is the foremost sommellerie school in Quebec, and one of the best institutions in Canada. In 2010, the ITHQ became the first institution in Quebec to be accredited by the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) of London to offer the exclusive intermediate level WSET training and related diploma.

During these sessions ITHQ students will be introduced to the campaign and then focus on the wines of Abruzzo followed by a wine tasting.

Following the events on May 2nd, Blisson will also hold a webinar on May 11th at 7pm for Wine Enthusiast. For those who participate in the in-person activities, communication materials and gadgets will be provided. For webinar participants a postcard with a QR code will be given to access the website.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d' Abruzzo consortium and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines, along with fruit producers in Greece's Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP) and Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria ("Agios Loukas"), co-financed by the European Union. This campaign focuses on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.

About the Charming Taste of Europe:

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh fruits from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes. The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (Kavala COOP), the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "Agios Loukas" and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteof e urope.eu

