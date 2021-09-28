LEAD participation demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles

Charoen Pokphand Group announced as Global Compact LEAD recognized for ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles

BANGKOK, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited or (C.P. Group) has today been announced as a Global Compact LEAD participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

C.P. Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Charoen Pokphand Group)

C.P. Group was identified as being among the most highly-engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes — like the ones announced as LEAD today — that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world."

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and President of the Global Compact Network Association of Thailand, said, "This recognition affirms C.P. Group's commitment to our partnership with the UN Global Compact to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals Agenda. We are committed to make sure our value chains reach the highest standards of transparency as well as sustainability by becoming carbon neutral by 2030. With our deep commitment to create benefits for the countries and communities in which we operate, we will continue to take a proactive role and intensify our efforts in key areas across climate change, biodiversity, health and well-being, and job creation."

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must:

Be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

C.P. Group has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on the Decent Work in Global Supply Chains and Climate Ambition. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals. C.P. Group's Communication on Progress (CoP) and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/2022-Charoen-Pokphand-Group-Co-Ltd-C-P-Group-

Story continues

Since joining the UN Global Compact in 2016, C.P. Group has been proud to be part of a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders. By adopting a principles-based approach to sustainability, C.P. Group is taking shared responsibility for building a better world.

More Information https://www.unglobalcompact.org/news/4785-09-19-2021

About Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited

For a century, the Charoen Pokphand Group (or C.P. Group) has been producing quality products and services not only to serve rising demand but to operate its businesses through professional, ethical, and moral practices that have been well received throughout the world. The C.P. Group's strong commitment to the '3-Benefits' principle has contributed to the organization's sustainable growth which is to be of benefit to all countries it has invested in, to be of benefit to the people of those societies and to be of benefit to the company that consists of shareholders, executives, and employees.

Currently, the C.P. Group's core businesses cover agri-food-industry, retail, and telecommunication. It operates and has offices in more than 21 countries, with the engagement of over 400,000 employees worldwide. The C.P. Group is recognized as a major contributor in the development of the Thai economy and society as well as those of all countries it has invested in.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charoen-pokphand-group-announced-as-global-compact-lead-301385507.html

SOURCE Charoen Pokphand Group

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/27/c1003.html