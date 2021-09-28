U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,435.25
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,783.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,188.25
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.80
    +3.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.83
    +0.38 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1740
    +0.1960 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,471.89
    -1,712.57 (-3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.69
    -49.83 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,139.65
    -100.41 (-0.33%)
     

Charoen Pokphand Group announced as Global Compact LEAD

·3 min read

LEAD participation demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles

Charoen Pokphand Group announced as Global Compact LEAD recognized for ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles

BANGKOK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited or (C.P. Group) has today been announced as a Global Compact LEAD participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

C.P. Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Charoen Pokphand Group)
C.P. Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Charoen Pokphand Group)

C.P. Group was identified as being among the most highly-engaged participants of the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes — like the ones announced as LEAD today — that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world."

Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and President of the Global Compact Network Association of Thailand, said, "This recognition affirms C.P. Group's commitment to our partnership with the UN Global Compact to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals Agenda. We are committed to make sure our value chains reach the highest standards of transparency as well as sustainability by becoming carbon neutral by 2030. With our deep commitment to create benefits for the countries and communities in which we operate, we will continue to take a proactive role and intensify our efforts in key areas across climate change, biodiversity, health and well-being, and job creation."

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must:

  1. Be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals.

  2. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

C.P. Group has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in Action Platforms on the Decent Work in Global Supply Chains and Climate Ambition. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals. C.P. Group's Communication on Progress (CoP) and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/2022-Charoen-Pokphand-Group-Co-Ltd-C-P-Group-

Since joining the UN Global Compact in 2016, C.P. Group has been proud to be part of a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders. By adopting a principles-based approach to sustainability, C.P. Group is taking shared responsibility for building a better world.

More Information https://www.unglobalcompact.org/news/4785-09-19-2021

About Charoen Pokphand Group Company Limited

For a century, the Charoen Pokphand Group (or C.P. Group) has been producing quality products and services not only to serve rising demand but to operate its businesses through professional, ethical, and moral practices that have been well received throughout the world. The C.P. Group's strong commitment to the '3-Benefits' principle has contributed to the organization's sustainable growth which is to be of benefit to all countries it has invested in, to be of benefit to the people of those societies and to be of benefit to the company that consists of shareholders, executives, and employees.

Currently, the C.P. Group's core businesses cover agri-food-industry, retail, and telecommunication. It operates and has offices in more than 21 countries, with the engagement of over 400,000 employees worldwide. The C.P. Group is recognized as a major contributor in the development of the Thai economy and society as well as those of all countries it has invested in.

SOURCE Charoen Pokphand Group

Recommended Stories

  • Seoul: North Korea launched "unidentified projectile" into the sea

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that North Korea had fired an "unidentified projectile" toward its eastern sea, per AP. Why it matters: North Korea fired ballistic missiles as well as new long-range cruise missiles into the sea earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions in the region. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff added that South Korean authorities and U.S. i

  • North Korea fires possible ballistic missile into sea

    Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said “an unidentified projectile” fired from North Korea flew toward the country’s eastern sea.

  • North Korea fires missile, says South's military

    It came as North Korea's ambassador to the UN said no one could deny its right to test weapons.

  • U.S. successfully flight-tests Raytheon hypersonic weapon, Pentagon says

    The United States has tested an "air-breathing" hypersonic weapon capable of speeds faster than five times the speed of sound, marking the first successful test of the class of weapon since 2013, the Pentagon said on Monday.

  • Why the Infrastructure Bill Has These 3 Stocks Soaring Today

    A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for this Thursday in the House of Representatives.

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • Plug Power Stock Is Rising. It’s a Bet on a Hydrogen Network.

    Citigroup analyst P.J. Juvekar visited Plug Power recently and came away impressed with its plans to expand its hydrogen-gas-making capabilities.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $7.63 after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. FuelCell issued a press release Monday: "Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Boeing showcases eco-friendly tech as industry faces pressure

    Boeing Co showcased efforts to boost efficiency in its aircraft on Monday, a week after rival Airbus staged a similar conference, as global aviation faces growing political pressure to cut emissions and demands by environmental groups for curbs to air travel. Boeing's event at its flight test hangar in Seattle was anchored by an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 flying demonstrator equipped with potential upgrades like a drag-reducing warning light and cabin sidewalls made from recycled carbon fiber. "Many of our improvements come with a lot of small things at once," Boeing Vice President of Product Development Mike Sinnett told Boeing employees, industry and government officials and media gathered inside the building.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • Can Argentina Finally Realize Its Oil Potential?

    After a crushing defeat in the September midterm primaries, the ruling part of Argentina is under significant pressure to revive the country’s oil industry in order to boost its economy

  • 4 Leading Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    This decarbonization megatrend represents an enormous investment opportunity. Companies need to spend trillions of dollars per year over several decades on deploying additional renewable energy capacity to achieve net-zero emissions.

  • Turkish Gas Find to Help Raise Output to 25% of EU Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- A recently discovered natural gas field in the Black Sea is set to provide nearly a third of Turkey’s domestic needs when it reaches peak production capacity by 2027, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said, unveiling details of his ambitious timeline to bring last year’s find on stream. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemi

  • Glass4Good Recycling Program Launches at O-I Danville

    The idea behind Glass4GoodTM, a pilot glass recycling program rolling out at O-I Glass plants in the U.S., is that recycling glass is a win-win-win: a win for keeping glass packaging in the manufac...

  • Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef

    To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure. Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world's largest coral reef ecosystem located off Australia's northeast coast. The water droplets evaporate leaving only tiny salt crystals which float up into the atmosphere allowing water vapour to condense around them, forming clouds, said Daniel Harrison, a senior lecturer at Southern Cross University, who runs the project.

  • The 7 Best Christmas Tree Stands That Will Elevate Your Holiday Display

    These top-rated stands won’t let you (or your tree) down.

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.