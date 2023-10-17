CHART OF THE DAY: Here's the simple reason why home prices won't fall anytime soon

LPL Financial

A steady decline in home inventory since 2006 is helping push home prices consistently higher.

The sharp rise in mortgage rates over the past year has been unable to knock down home prices.

"Perhaps the housing market is not as interest rate-sensitive now as it historically has been," LPL Financial said.

Our Chart of the Day is from LPL Financial, which highlights the ongoing relationship between home prices and existing home inventory.

The chart shows that the resilient climb in home prices comes as existing home inventory has been steadily falling. That's despite the fact that the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has surged to nearly 8%.

The inventory of existing homes for sale was near 4 million in 2006, but today stands at just over one million. Over the same time period, the median price of a home has doubled from just over $200,000 in 2006 to $407,000 today.

Supply and demand dynamics can explain why the housing market has stayed on such solid footing even as existing home sales and inventory has plunged. There is still pent-up demand from the millennial generation that is at the typical age of household formation, and home supply can't meet that demand.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in a speech to the Mortgage Bankers Association on Monday that for as long as this supply and demand dynamic exists, he sees no path for home prices to fall.

"The rise in interest rates not only raised borrowing costs on those looking to purchase a home, but it also contributed to the contraction of inventory. And it is just simple market dynamics that a lack of inventory would elevate prices overall, further lessening the depth of the pool of potential buyers," Harker said.

LPL's chief economist Jeffrey Roach said that hybrid work trends could also be contributing to higher home prices.

"The hybrid work environment is partially at fault for this difficult situation, allowing households with equity to move to lower cost of living areas without fully relying on the mortgage market to buy their next home," Roach said. "Perhaps the housing market is not as interest rate-sensitive now as it historically has been."

