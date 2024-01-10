CHART OF THE DAY: Japan's stock market will recover from a 35-year slump and hit record highs in 2024, BofA says

Japan's stock market could hit a new record high in 2024 after a 35-year slump, according to Bank of America.

The bank said the Nikkei 225 looks poised for 13% upside this year as Japanese companies see increased profits.

"The Japanese economy is resilient, undervalued, and becoming more productive."

Our Chart of the Day is from Bank of America, which sees the Nikkei 225 Index bumping up against its record high reached in 1989.

Bank of America's chief Japan equity strategist Masashi Akutsu believes Japan's stock market will surge 13% this year to hit new record highs and eclipse the peak it made 35 years ago.

A resilient Japanese economy and improving corporate profits should drive the bulk of the upside for Japanese stocks, which Akutsu argues are undervalued.

"Less than 24 hours after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake, bullet-train lines were running again in the same region. The Japanese economy is resilient, undervalued, and becoming more productive," Bank of America said in a report on Tuesday.

That thinking lines up with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who made a big bet on five Japanese trading companies in the summer of 2020 via his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett said he bought the companies because they were "ridiculously" cheap, and his bet has since tripled in value to more than $17 billion.

Bank of America expects profits at Japanese companies to increase going forward as corporate directors get more serious about uncovering new efficiencies in their businesses.

According to the report, Akutsu "expects recent corporate governance reforms and restructuring to bear fruit in the form of higher return on equity, management buyouts, and share buybacks."

And relative to the US, Japanese stocks look like a bargain. As of September, Japan's stock market was trading at a 20% discount to the S&P 500. That should bode well for Japan's stock market to rise to record highs as long as the global economy grows at a steady pace.

