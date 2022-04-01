U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.00
    +22.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +183.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,946.25
    +77.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    +9.80 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.30
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    -21.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.28 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1063
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.23
    +0.90 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4540
    +0.7660 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,198.26
    -2,030.04 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.84
    -43.41 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.16
    +18.48 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Chart Industries Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Chart Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • GTLS
Chart Industries, Inc.
Chart Industries, Inc.

ATLANTA, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has scheduled a conference call for Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. Chart plans to issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release prior to market open on April 29th.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing (877) 312-9395 in the U.S. or (970) 315-0456 from outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 5393386. A call webcast is also available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com.

A replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, one hour after the call concludes. You may also listen to a recorded replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. and entering Conference ID 5393386. The replay will be available beginning 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, April 29, 2022 until 11:30 a.m. ET, Friday, May 6, 2022.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture among other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
832-524-7489
wade.suki@chartindustries.com



