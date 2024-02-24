Chart of the week: Here's how big Nvidia's record-setting Thursday was

Sign up for Morning Brief and receive in your inbox every morning along with:

There are a lot of ways to describe Nvidia's Very Good Week.

Its fourth quarter earnings report and forecast helped boost the S&P 500 to a record close.

Other AI stocks got a boost .

And the company now expects its current quarter revenue to be in the ballpark of everything it brought in in 2023.

But as our Chart of the Week shows, one of the most impressive (eye-popping, gaudy, you choose the adjective) ways to describe how great of a week Nvidia had is how much its market value jumped.

If there is a “creating shareholder value” hall of fame, Nvidia’s $277 billion single-day creation is at the top. This is Genesis-level creation.

This amount, if it were spun off as a single company, would be the 37th largest in the S&P 500 right now, ahead of Bank of America and Coca-Cola. If it were spun off into two companies, they would both be in the top 100, barely smaller than American Express, Siemens, and S&P Global.

If you bought all 41 of Forbes’ most valuable sports teams (a $256 billion grand total), you would be left with enough to also buy Warner Bros. Discovery with the leftover gains from Nvidia’s Thursday rally. You get the idea.

One question, of course, does follow all of this: What will Nvidia, after just taking fresh stakes in a few companies , do next?

As the third-largest company in the market right now behind only Microsoft and Apple, perhaps the answer isn’t hard to conjure.

