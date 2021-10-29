U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.50
    -22.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,570.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.25
    -133.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.90
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.06
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.74
    +0.76 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8310
    +0.2590 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,062.72
    +46.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.19
    +70.81 (+4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.42
    -16.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Charter Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)
Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

Key highlights:

  • Third quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") customer relationships increased by 185,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 31.9 million residential and SMB customers, with 1.0 million net new customer relationships added over the last twelve months.

  • Third quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers increased by 265,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 29.9 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 1.3 million total Internet customers added over the last twelve months.

  • Third quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 244,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 3.2 million mobile lines, with 1.1 million mobile lines added over the last twelve months.

  • Third quarter revenue of $13.1 billion grew by 9.2% year-over-year, driven by residential revenue growth of 9.4%, mobile revenue growth of 45.4% and commercial revenue growth of 7.1%.

  • Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 of $5.3 billion grew by 13.9% year-over-year.

  • Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarter.

  • Third quarter capital expenditures totaled $1.9 billion and included $119 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.

  • Third quarter free cash flow1 of $2.5 billion grew by 41.2% year-over-year.

  • During the third quarter, Charter purchased approximately 5.3 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $4.0 billion.

"The value of our connectivity products allowed us to add over 1 million customer relationships over the last year," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter. "Looking forward, we remain focused on improving both the quality and value of our products as demand for more advanced services grows. As data usage both inside and outside the home continues to increase, so do our network and product capabilities. We remain confident in our ability to grow customers, EBITDA and free cash flow for many years to come."

1.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results



Approximate as of



September 30,
2021 (a)


September 30,
2020 (a)


September 30,
2019 (a)

Footprint (b)







Estimated Passings


54,152



53,022



51,940









Customer Relationships (c)







Residential


29,823



28,912



27,037


SMB


2,126



2,021



1,930


Total Customer Relationships


31,949



30,933



28,967









Residential


163



416



282


SMB


22



41



28


Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions


185



457



310









Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)


59.0

%


58.3

%


55.8

%








Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)


$

115.15



$

109.03



$

112.00


Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)


$

167.29



$

164.77



$

169.44









Residential Customer Relationships Penetration







Single Play Penetration (g)


46.4

%


44.2

%


42.7

%

Double Play Penetration (g)


32.8

%


32.3

%


29.9

%

Triple Play Penetration (g)


20.9

%


23.5

%


27.3

%








% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships


48.7

%


45.7

%


41.8

%








Internet







Residential


27,965



26,807



24,595


SMB


1,934



1,826



1,730


Total Internet Customers


29,899



28,633



26,325









Residential


243



494



351


SMB


22



43



29


Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions


265



537



380









Video







Residential


15,287



15,705



15,725


SMB


604



530



520


Total Video Customers


15,891



16,235



16,245









Residential


(133)



53



(77)


SMB


12



14



2


Total Video Quarterly Net Additions


(121)



67



(75)









Voice







Residential


8,784



9,335



9,595


SMB


1,273



1,207



1,120


Total Voice Customers


10,057



10,542



10,715









Residential


(230)



(63)



(213)


SMB


14



38



23


Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions


(216)



(25)



(190)









Mobile Lines (h)







Residential


3,085



2,020



793


SMB


99



40



1


Total Mobile Lines


3,184



2,060



794









Residential


230



348



275


SMB


14



15



1


Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions


244



363



276









Enterprise (i)







Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")


284



272



264


Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions


4



2



6



Footnotes - In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 5 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

During the third quarter of 2021, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 163,000, compared to growth of 416,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 282,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 29.8 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

Charter added 243,000 residential Internet customers during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 494,000 during the third quarter of 2020 and 351,000 during the third quarter of 2019. The lower net additions relative to 2020 and 2019 was primarily a function of fewer selling opportunities partly offset by lower churn in the third quarter of 2021. Currently, 200 Mbps is the minimum speed offered to new Spectrum Internet® customers in 85% of Charter's footprint. As of September 30, 2021, over 70% of total Internet customers subscribed to tiers that provided 200 Mbps or more of speed. Charter also offers Spectrum Internet Gig across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced Home WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of their connected devices, has been launched across nearly all of Charter's footprint for new Internet connects. In addition, Charter's new WiFi 6 router offers lower latency and performs better in environments with many connected WiFi devices, and has the ability to offer speeds of well over 1 Gbps.

Residential video customers decreased by 133,000 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 53,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 77,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 15.3 million residential video customers.

During the third quarter of 2021, residential wireline voice customers declined by 230,000, compared to declines of 63,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 213,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 8.8 million residential wireline voice customers.

Third quarter 2021 residential revenue per residential customer (excluding mobile) totaled $115.15, and increased by 5.6% compared to the prior year period, given $218 million of sports network credits recorded in the prior year period that resulted from fewer sporting events being broadcast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promotional rate step-ups and video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases, partly offset by a higher mix of non-video customer relationships and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base.

SMB customer relationships grew by 22,000 in the third quarter of 2021, while third quarter 2020 and 2019 SMB customer relationships grew by 41,000 and 28,000, respectively. During the third quarter of 2021, enterprise PSUs grew by 4,000, compared to growth of 2,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 6,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2021, Charter added 244,000 mobile lines, compared to growth of 363,000 during the third quarter of 2020 and 276,000 during the third quarter of 2019. Spectrum MobileTM is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose one of two simple ways to pay for data, "Unlimited" or "By the Gig." Early in the fourth quarter, Spectrum Mobile introduced new Unlimited pricing starting at $29.99/month per Unlimited line for customers with at least two lines. Additionally, customers qualify for the new multiline pricing when combining By the Gig lines for $14/GB with Unlimited lines. All Spectrum Mobile plans include 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts. Spectrum Mobile's new Unlimited pricing is part of Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

Third Quarter Financial Results

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2021


2020


% Change

REVENUES:






Internet

$

5,363



$

4,722



13.6

%

Video

4,502



4,221



6.7

%

Voice

409



449



(8.8)

%

Residential revenue

10,274



9,392



9.4

%

Small and medium business

1,062



988



7.5

%

Enterprise

656



617



6.4

%

Commercial revenue

1,718



1,605



7.1

%

Advertising sales

391



460



(15.1)

%

Mobile

535



368



45.4

%

Other

228



214



6.5

%

Total Revenue

13,146



12,039



9.2

%







COSTS AND EXPENSES:






Total operating costs and expenses

7,860



7,400



6.2

%







Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,286



$

4,639



13.9

%







Adjusted EBITDA margin

40.2

%


38.5

%









Capital Expenditures

$

1,861



$

2,014




% Total Revenue

14.2

%


16.7

%









Net income attributable to Charter shareholders

$

1,217



$

814




Earnings per common share attributable to Charter shareholders:






Basic

$

6.69



$

4.01




Diluted

$

6.50



$

3.90










Net cash flows from operating activities

$

4,263



$

3,664




Free cash flow

$

2,476



$

1,754



...

Recommended Stories

  • Libtayo® (cemiplimab) approved in Canada for locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) patients

    Libtayo® (cemiplimab) is now approved in Canada for the treatment of adults with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) previously treated with a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).2 The approval of Libtayo follows the European Commission (EC) approval announced in June 2021 and the US in February 2021.3

  • U.S. stock futures point to sharp losses for tech sector after disappointing Amazon and Apple results

    U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday, with some technology names down sharply in pre-market trade, as investors reacted to disappointing results from heavyweights Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc issued late Thursday.

  • Apple's stock drop after earnings can be blamed for more than half of Dow futures' decline

    Shares of Apple Inc. sank 3.7% early Friday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's premarket decliners by a wide margin, in the wake of the technology behemoth's disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results. The stock's implied price decline would shave about 37 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures fell 69 points, or 0.2%, with 17 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow loser ahead of Friday's open is Merck & Co. Inc. shares , which slipped 0.6%. The biggest gainer was

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Chevron Eyes More Buybacks After Cash Flow Rises to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is weighing more share buybacks while reining in spending after surging natural gas prices and oil-refining returns drove the U.S. supermajor’s free cash flow to an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityChevron said Friday that t

  • Voyager Digital Reports Revenue of $175 Million for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it has filed its full-year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and is pleased to provide shareholders with a business and operational update.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • Geely's Volvo Cars jumps 13% after IPO values it at $18 billion

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Automaker Volvo Cars' shares rose 13% above their offer price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, following the completion of Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year. The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range UPDATE 3-Volvo Cars gives itself $18 bln price tag as cuts IPO size - Reuters News on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion and making it Sweden's second largest listing yet. It also shows that while the IPO euphoria of the first half of 2021 is over, the market is open for new listings of sizeable companies with a story to tell.

  • 10 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks to buy according to Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Genzer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Buy According To Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management. A veteran in […]

  • Oil Stocks: Chevron Earnings Easily Beat, Moves Into Buy Zone; Exxon On Tap With Oil Prices High

    Chevron earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. Exxon Mobil is on tap. The Big Oil stocks are near buy points.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Why Ford stock may pop another 10%

    The Street is staying upbeat on new market darling, Ford.