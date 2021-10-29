Charter Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

Key highlights:

Third quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") customer relationships increased by 185,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 31.9 million residential and SMB customers, with 1.0 million net new customer relationships added over the last twelve months.

Third quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers increased by 265,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 29.9 million residential and SMB Internet customers, with 1.3 million total Internet customers added over the last twelve months.

Third quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 244,000. As of September 30, 2021, Charter served a total of 3.2 million mobile lines, with 1.1 million mobile lines added over the last twelve months.

Third quarter revenue of $13.1 billion grew by 9.2% year-over-year, driven by residential revenue growth of 9.4%, mobile revenue growth of 45.4% and commercial revenue growth of 7.1%.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $5.3 billion grew by 13.9% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarter.

Third quarter capital expenditures totaled $1.9 billion and included $119 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.

Third quarter free cash flow 1 of $2.5 billion grew by 41.2% year-over-year.

During the third quarter, Charter purchased approximately 5.3 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $4.0 billion.

"The value of our connectivity products allowed us to add over 1 million customer relationships over the last year," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter. "Looking forward, we remain focused on improving both the quality and value of our products as demand for more advanced services grows. As data usage both inside and outside the home continues to increase, so do our network and product capabilities. We remain confident in our ability to grow customers, EBITDA and free cash flow for many years to come."

Story continues

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results





Approximate as of



September 30,

2021 (a)

September 30,

2020 (a)

September 30,

2019 (a) Footprint (b)











Estimated Passings

54,152



53,022



51,940















Customer Relationships (c)











Residential

29,823



28,912



27,037

SMB

2,126



2,021



1,930

Total Customer Relationships

31,949



30,933



28,967















Residential

163



416



282

SMB

22



41



28

Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

185



457



310















Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)

59.0 %

58.3 %

55.8 %













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)

$ 115.15



$ 109.03



$ 112.00

Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)

$ 167.29



$ 164.77



$ 169.44















Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











Single Play Penetration (g)

46.4 %

44.2 %

42.7 % Double Play Penetration (g)

32.8 %

32.3 %

29.9 % Triple Play Penetration (g)

20.9 %

23.5 %

27.3 %













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

48.7 %

45.7 %

41.8 %













Internet











Residential

27,965



26,807



24,595

SMB

1,934



1,826



1,730

Total Internet Customers

29,899



28,633



26,325















Residential

243



494



351

SMB

22



43



29

Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

265



537



380















Video











Residential

15,287



15,705



15,725

SMB

604



530



520

Total Video Customers

15,891



16,235



16,245















Residential

(133)



53



(77)

SMB

12



14



2

Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(121)



67



(75)















Voice











Residential

8,784



9,335



9,595

SMB

1,273



1,207



1,120

Total Voice Customers

10,057



10,542



10,715















Residential

(230)



(63)



(213)

SMB

14



38



23

Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(216)



(25)



(190)















Mobile Lines (h)











Residential

3,085



2,020



793

SMB

99



40



1

Total Mobile Lines

3,184



2,060



794















Residential

230



348



275

SMB

14



15



1

Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

244



363



276















Enterprise (i)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

284



272



264

Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

4



2



6





Footnotes - In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 5 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

During the third quarter of 2021, Charter's residential customer relationships grew by 163,000, compared to growth of 416,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 282,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 29.8 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 3.2%.

Charter added 243,000 residential Internet customers during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 494,000 during the third quarter of 2020 and 351,000 during the third quarter of 2019. The lower net additions relative to 2020 and 2019 was primarily a function of fewer selling opportunities partly offset by lower churn in the third quarter of 2021. Currently, 200 Mbps is the minimum speed offered to new Spectrum Internet® customers in 85% of Charter's footprint. As of September 30, 2021, over 70% of total Internet customers subscribed to tiers that provided 200 Mbps or more of speed. Charter also offers Spectrum Internet Gig across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced Home WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of their connected devices, has been launched across nearly all of Charter's footprint for new Internet connects. In addition, Charter's new WiFi 6 router offers lower latency and performs better in environments with many connected WiFi devices, and has the ability to offer speeds of well over 1 Gbps.

Residential video customers decreased by 133,000 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of 53,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 77,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 15.3 million residential video customers.

During the third quarter of 2021, residential wireline voice customers declined by 230,000, compared to declines of 63,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 213,000 in the third quarter of 2019. As of September 30, 2021, Charter had 8.8 million residential wireline voice customers.

Third quarter 2021 residential revenue per residential customer (excluding mobile) totaled $115.15, and increased by 5.6% compared to the prior year period, given $218 million of sports network credits recorded in the prior year period that resulted from fewer sporting events being broadcast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promotional rate step-ups and video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases, partly offset by a higher mix of non-video customer relationships and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base.

SMB customer relationships grew by 22,000 in the third quarter of 2021, while third quarter 2020 and 2019 SMB customer relationships grew by 41,000 and 28,000, respectively. During the third quarter of 2021, enterprise PSUs grew by 4,000, compared to growth of 2,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and 6,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

During the third quarter of 2021, Charter added 244,000 mobile lines, compared to growth of 363,000 during the third quarter of 2020 and 276,000 during the third quarter of 2019. Spectrum MobileTM is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose one of two simple ways to pay for data, "Unlimited" or "By the Gig." Early in the fourth quarter, Spectrum Mobile introduced new Unlimited pricing starting at $29.99/month per Unlimited line for customers with at least two lines. Additionally, customers qualify for the new multiline pricing when combining By the Gig lines for $14/GB with Unlimited lines. All Spectrum Mobile plans include 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts. Spectrum Mobile's new Unlimited pricing is part of Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

Third Quarter Financial Results

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OPERATING DATA (dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change REVENUES:









Internet $ 5,363



$ 4,722



13.6 % Video 4,502



4,221



6.7 % Voice 409



449



(8.8) % Residential revenue 10,274



9,392



9.4 % Small and medium business 1,062



988



7.5 % Enterprise 656



617



6.4 % Commercial revenue 1,718



1,605



7.1 % Advertising sales 391



460



(15.1) % Mobile 535



368



45.4 % Other 228



214



6.5 % Total Revenue 13,146



12,039



9.2 %











COSTS AND EXPENSES:









Total operating costs and expenses 7,860



7,400



6.2 %











Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,286



$ 4,639



13.9 %











Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.2 %

38.5 %















Capital Expenditures $ 1,861



$ 2,014





% Total Revenue 14.2 %

16.7 %















Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,217



$ 814





Earnings per common share attributable to Charter shareholders:









Basic $ 6.69



$ 4.01





Diluted $

6.50









$

3.90



























Net cash flows from operating activities $ 4,263



$ 3,664





