Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insiders sold US$14m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Charter Communications Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Thomas Rutledge, sold US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$384 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$349. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.70k shares for US$11m. But they sold 35.30k shares for US$14m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charter Communications shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Charter Communications Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Charter Communications shares over the last three months. In that time, Executive Chairman Thomas Rutledge dumped US$12m worth of shares. On the other hand we note Independent Director Steven Miron bought US$961k worth of shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Charter Communications insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$302m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charter Communications Insiders?

The stark truth for Charter Communications is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Charter Communications is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Charter Communications is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

