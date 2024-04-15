Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Charter Communications, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = US$12b ÷ (US$147b - US$13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Charter Communications has an ROCE of 9.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Charter Communications' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Charter Communications for free.

So How Is Charter Communications' ROCE Trending?

Charter Communications is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 118% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Charter Communications' ROCE

As discussed above, Charter Communications appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 27% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Charter Communications that you might find interesting.

