Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shareholders notch a 6.3% CAGR over 5 years, yet earnings have been shrinking

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) share price is up 36% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 17% in the last year.

Since the stock has added US$3.7b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Charter Communications actually saw its EPS drop 4.1% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

In contrast revenue growth of 5.5% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Charter Communications is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Charter Communications had a tough year, with a total loss of 17%, against a market gain of about 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Charter Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Charter Communications that you should be aware of before investing here.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

