Charter Flight Group Is Redefining Private Aviation, Exceeding Expectations from Takeoff to Touchdown

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, CA /ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Private aviation has always been associated with class, luxury, and the A-lister lifestyle. But Charter Flight Group aims to radically set the bar higher when it comes to flying private and provide clients with unforgettable experiences no other charter group will be able to beat. The company is backed by years of expertise in the industry and its innovative proprietary software, allowing them to provide the best value for clients for every trip to any part of the globe.

Charter Flight Group is one of the largest private aviation brokerages in the private flying industry. The company is dedicated to providing clients with impeccable service. The experienced private aviation brokerage has mastered the art of flying private, focusing on safety, convenience, and discretion, assuring high-profile clients that they can fly with ease, knowing that they are in good hands.

Clients can expect safe, efficient, and flawless flights when flying with Charter Flight Group. The company is home to the best private aviation pilots who have been trained to adhere to the highest standards. Furthermore, all private jet charters arranged by Charter Flight Group meet FAA regulations and are ARG/US certified and/or WYVERN authorized.

Charter Flight Group offers 24/7 availability and gives clients access to over 6,000 airports worldwide. Furthermore, the group has access to the highest safety-rated aircraft, such as turboprops, heavy jets, and VIP airliners. Chartered planes are available in three hours or less from the first call. Clients also don't get caught up in airport traffic or long security lines. Best of all, Charter Flight Group does not require any commitment or membership fees, making the option to fly privately available to everyone.

"I believe that focusing meticulously on customer experience builds trust. Selection, ease of use, great prices, consistent communication-if you can provide all that, then your clients will always return," said Michael Cetrulo, one of the trusted private aviation consultants at Charter Flight Group. With his expertise, he has assisted people in making the best choices when it comes to flying privately.

Michael has transported celebrities, CEOs, A-listers, and many other prominent personalities to some of the most coveted destinations across the globe, all thanks to Charter Flight Group's impressive web of partners. The expert has consistently exceeded expectations and helped his clients make the most of their experiences, tailoring each private flight to best fit their needs and cater to their lifestyles.

Through his dedication to excellence, Michael Cetrulo has gained the trust of the creme de la creme of society, propelling Charter Flight Group's reputation to greater heights. He is a top-of-mind choice for anyone who wants to learn more or invest in the private aviation space.

"I am the go-to expert, whether acquiring or chartering a private aircraft. I have worked with clients from all over the world and have made people's dreams of flying private come true," said Michael. For some of his clients, flying private is a new experience, and Michael has set incredibly high standards for each of them, raising the bar higher for the private aviation industry in its entirety. "There is no trip too short and no aircraft too large. I have completed every mission possible in the private charter world for my clients," the expert added further.

Charter Flight Group goes above and beyond merely providing charter plane services. The company exceeds the five-star treatment with its around-the-clock service, dedication to comfort, and commitment to safety. Truly, Charter Flight Group is redefining the private flying experience, rewriting the narrative from takeoff to touchdown.

CONTACT:

Company: Charter Flight Group
Email: charter@flycfg.com
Phone: 888.634.7449
Website: https://charterflightgroup.com/

SOURCE: Charter Flight Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693398/Charter-Flight-Group-Is-Redefining-Private-Aviation-Exceeding-Expectations-from-Takeoff-to-Touchdown

