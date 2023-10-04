Charter school principal reinstated to Parkland job after resolving gun charges

A Parkland charter school principal has resumed her job this week after resolving a court case over guns being found on campus last year.

Geyler Castro on Monday resumed her job as head of Somerset Parkland Academy, a K-8 charter school, according to a spokeswoman for the Florida Charter School Alliance, the company that runs the charter school. The spokeswoman forwarded a memo, dated Thursday, to parents from Todd German, the governing board chair, of Somerset Academy Inc.

“You may know that Geyler Castro has been away for the last year due to administrative reassignment,” he wrote in the three-paragraph letter. “Following a review by Somerset’s Governing Board, we are pleased to confirm that Mrs. Castro will return as the Principal of Somerset Parkland Academy.”

In December, on the day of the trial, Castro offered to plead no contest to the two counts of possession of firearms on school property and one count of culpable negligence, records show. Adjudication was withheld, meaning there was no conviction. Neither Castro nor her defense attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Castro was reassigned last year after faculty members found a zippered, black bag with two guns inside in a conference room at Somerset Parkland Academy, along with two loaded magazines. The faculty members notified the school resource officer. The bag was not locked, and there was no trigger lock on the guns, records show.

The incident happened June 2022 and led to the removal of the Parkland district chief for the Broward Sheriff’s Office who had instructed detectives to keep it on the “down low” by leaving reports vague or blank, according to sheriff’s records.

Castro told sheriff’s deputies she didn’t remember when she put the guns in her car and did not know how they got inside the school, but she told them she “believes the firearms may have been within a box in her vehicle and when other staff members were unloading her vehicle for her, they must have brought the firearms into the school,” according to records.

But investigators said school surveillance video for the previous two weeks showed only Castro coming and going from her car, and that “there is probable cause to believe Castro routinely and unlawfully brought two firearms on school property.”

Castro told investigators she planned to take the guns — one was hers, the other was her father’s — to the post office to get them into a “safety deposit box,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Castro’s case was scheduled for trial in December, but prosecutors realized surveillance tapes hadn’t been sent to Castro’s defense attorneys on an evidence portal, according to a prosecutors’ memo. The sheriff’s office technology team sent it, but it took more than 12 hours for the 811 videos to go through. “Moments before trial, the defendant objected to the surveillance videos,” arguing that the state violated its obligations of exchanging information, according to the memo.

“Despite the fact that defendant was on notice of the tapes and what was on them, that the state is only required to make them aware and permit them to access the tapes, and that at no point did defendant ever ask for it, the court found that the late delivery was a willful violation and left it up to the defendant to determine what the remedy would be,” according to the prosecutors’ memo. “At that point, the defendant was requesting the entire surveillance to be excluded.”

Before the judge’s ruling, Castro made the offer to plead no contest. She was sentenced to three months of probation with special conditions that she forfeit her firearms and complete a firearms safety course, according to records.

