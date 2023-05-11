The charts that show Andrew Bailey was wrong about Britain’s economy

Andrew Bailey Bank of England

As Britain grappled with soaring inflation in the wake of the disastrous mini-Budget last year, the Bank of England made an enormously bleak forecast: eight consecutive quarters of economic decline were on the way.

In February, it revised its prediction to a more optimistic five quarters of recession. On Thursday, the Bank made the largest revision to its forecasts for UK GDP in its history. Governor Andrew Bailey has been forced to admit that there will be no recession at all.

In the wake of stronger than expected survey and PMI data, large drops in energy prices, and a boost from measures outlined by the Chancellor in the Spring Budget, UK GDP is expected to be flat in the first half of this year, but will remain positive through to 2026.

However, excluding the impact of strikes and the coronation bank holiday, the economy will grow by 0.2pc in Q1 and Q2.

It marks a stark contrast to February, when the Bank expected quarterly growth rates to stay negative until the start of 2024. Compared to those estimates, GDP will now be around 2.25pc higher in three years’ time.

The GDP revision was just one of two sea changes in the Bank’s latest predictions. It was also forced to overhaul its inflation forecasts.

Back in February, the Bank said that the Consumer Prices Index would fall to its 2pc target by the middle of 2024. Now it predicts this will not happen until the start of 2025, meaning Britain will endure nine more months of high inflation than previously forecast.

Threadneedle Street has been heavily criticised for consistently underestimating inflation. In both February and March this year, the rate of price increases far exceeded its expectations.

All forecasts are educated guesses, but the Bank’s flow directly into its interest rate decisions. This means that underestimations can have painful consequences. The latest interest rate increase, which brings the Bank Rate up to 4.5pc, has continued the most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s.

Duncan Simpson, executive director at the Adam Smith Institute, a think tank, has slammed the Bank for poor judgement on inflation.

“The failing Bank of England has exceeded itself once again,” he says. “Years of low rates and printing money has led to sky-high inflation. Britons are now reaping what the Bank has sown.”

“If you have better forecasts, you can make better decisions,” says Thomas Pugh, UK economist at accountancy RSM.

One of Threadneedle Street’s most glaring errors has been to delay its response to inflation, critics say. Back in November 2021, the Bank was widely expected to raise interest rates, but it demurred, claiming that inflation was driven by supply chain shocks and would therefore be transitory.

This judgement was wrong, says Trevor Williams, chair of the Institute of Economic Affairs’ shadow monetary policy committee and former chief economist at Lloyds Bank.

“The Bank of England helped to create the inflation problem, then said there wasn’t a problem, then called it ‘temporary’, and now runs a significant risk of overcorrecting,” he says.

“They said it was all driven by pandemic supply chain issues, and then by the energy shock. That was probably a miscalculation,” adds Mr Pugh. “Even if it did turn out to be transitory there were obviously going to be second and third-round inflationary effects that would need to be dealt with.”

Since then, the Bank has underestimated the tightness of the labour market, which is “now the big issue,” says Mr Pugh. Services inflation has been much higher than the Bank initially expected, too.

“It’s not so much a failure of modelling but a failure of imagination,” Mr Pugh adds. The Bank relies heavily on its models and did not adjust these to incorporate the possibility of deep-seated shifts in the workforce.

Its November and February, forecasts were also based on old datasets which, particularly in the case of energy prices, went out of date quite quickly.

This will be an ongoing problem, Mr Pugh thinks. “The Bank can’t make broad assumptions about future productivity growth,” he adds. Whereas private forecasters can make assumptions about factors such as the future impact of AI, the Bank’s forecasts are based on historic data.

“That really weak period of growth that we have had over the last 10 years is baked into the Bank’s thinking,” says Mr Pugh.

The Bank prides itself on being an outlier. Although its short-term growth forecasts are roughly in line with the consensus among City economists, its expectations for 2025 and 2026 far undershoot average projections. At the same time, its longer-term inflation predictions are lower than the market’s.

There have also been other factors outside of the Bank’s control. Part of the uptick in GDP is tied to the policy measures outlined by the Chancellor since the Bank’s last forecast in February.

Measures in the Spring Budget will boost GDP by 0.5pc, the bulk of which will come through the temporary capital allowances, as well as policies designed to increase labour market participation.

“Around 40pc of the rise in nominal income in Q4 was due to payments to help households with their utility bills,” says Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

Abbas Khan, UK economist at Barclays, says: “The Bank takes fiscal policy as given at the time and does not ‘forecast’ it, which in part explains why, in the absence of official energy support, last summer the GDP outlook was bleak.”

Faster than expected declines in energy prices have also been key. Looking further back, the Bank could not have anticipated the war in Ukraine.

The rosier near-term outlook means that unemployment will not rise so high, says Khan. In turn, inflation will not fall so far. This will maintain pressure for rate rises, he adds. Barclays expects another increase in June.

But if the Bank’s forecasts had been more accurate from the beginning, there may still not have been dramatic differences in interest rate policy.

“If the Bank could have foreseen absolutely everything that was going to happen and based their forecasts on that, I’m not sure that they would have done too much very differently,” Mr Pugh says.

The MPC would have been constrained from raising interest rates much more steeply because faster rises would have quickly pushed the economy into a deep recession, he adds.

