The charts that show why Sunak has been forced to build a new gas plant

Britain faces “the genuine prospect of blackouts” without new gas stations to boost energy security.

The stark warning from ministers on Tuesday underlines how gas is set to play a vital role in Britain’s energy mix for decades, even as we shift away towards renewable energy for the majority of our needs.

It also comes as the Government is examining how to balance the need to keep the lights on in the next decade while continuing the transition to net zero carbon emissions.

Weather-dependent energy sources such as wind and solar come with risks, namely that during darker, less windy winter spells, our grid will be more exposed to blackouts.

Added to this are other problems that have built up, such as delays to building offshore wind farms and our dwindling nuclear capacity (despite a new building programme).

Here are four key charts that explain why ministers are keen to keep burning gas for the foreseeable future.

Chart 1: Electricity demand is set to skyrocket under net zero

Under plans to reach net zero, the UK is seeking to cut consumption of fossil fuels that emit carbon dioxide.

But to do this, it will have to shift the energy burden in key areas such as transport and heating to electrical sources – creating unprecedented demand for electricity.

Experts say a significant proportion of this can be met by using power in a far more efficient way, for example by better insulating our homes to reduce the need for heating.

But it will inevitably involve ramping up generation as well, so that consumers can switch on their heating and charge their electric cars when they need to.

Overall, demand for electricity is set to rocket from just under 300 terawatt hours per year today to more than 600 terawatt hours in 2050, according to forecasts by the independent Climate Change Committee.

The biggest chunk of the increase will come from buildings, followed by surface transport such as cars, and then industry.

By 2035, when the Government has said it wants the power grid to be almost completely decarbonised, demand is set to be more than 450 terawatt hours – an increase of roughly 50pc on today.

Chart 2: Generation from fossil fuels is falling

Coal was the main fuel source for Britain’s power system as recently as 30 years ago but has now largely been displaced, following the “dash for gas” of the 1990s.

Since 1990, coal has fallen from just under 80pc of supplies to around 45pc in 2005 to barely 2pc today.

At the same time, gas – which emits less carbon dioxide when burned – has jumped from having no share in 1990 to accounting for roughly 40pc of our power mix today.

All this has helped to reduce Britain’s carbon emissions from power generation by 60pc since 2010.

Yet even with the focus shifting towards renewables today, the Climate Change Committee says the UK will continue to need gas power plants as a backup to keep the grid going on dark and windless days.

At the moment, there is about 32 gigawatts of capacity available and the Climate Change Committee estimates that there will be just shy of 15 gigawatts by 2035 – broadly enough for what it expects we will need.

But the committee’s modelling, including how it looks at the risk of windless days, has recently been criticised by the Royal Society, while it also assumes two new major nuclear projects will be online by 2035.

That means it may be prudent to have more gas-fired power plants kept in reserve. For example, a 1.7 gigawatt plant is being built by EPH on the site of the old Eggborough coal power plant in East Yorkshire and will be part of the “capacity market” meant to ensure the lights always stay on.

Any shortfall in nuclear capacity will also need to be met via other forms of generation, the committee says.

Chart 3: Nuclear power stations are closing

There are five nuclear power stations in operation across Britain today: Hartlepool, Heysham 1, Heysham 2, Torness and Sizewell B.

But based on current plans, the only one that will still be open by winter 2028 is Sizewell B.

That means the country’s existing nuclear capacity will tumble from about 6 gigawatts today to just over 1 gigawatt.

In response, the Government has set out ambitious plans to build a fleet of new power stations – both large and small – to reverse the trend and reach 24 gigawatts of capacity by 2050.

But progress has been slow so far, with just one new nuclear power station, Hinkley Point C in Somerset, under construction currently. The project, begun in 2017, has suffered repeated delays and is not expected to switch on until 2029 at the earliest.

Meanwhile another plant using identical technology, Sizewell C in Suffolk, has been approved but is yet to begin construction.

The Government has suggested it wants to approve a third nuclear plant this decade – possibly at Wylfa, on Anglesey – as well as a new generation of mini-nuclear power plants known as small modular reactors.

But before these all come online, Britain faces significant drops in generation capacity during this decade – putting the squeeze on the National Grid.

Chart 4: Offshore wind is not growing fast enough

Offshore wind has long been trumpeted by ministers as a great British success story that will form the backbone of our future power system, along with solar.

By the end of this decade, the Government has set a target to reach 50 gigawatts of capacity – up from just 15 gigawatts today.

Reaching that total will involve a dramatic building effort, largely supported by the Government’s annual auctions of renewable subsidies known as contracts for difference (CfDs).

These contracts guarantee power generators a stable price for electricity, helping them to support their business case.

But last summer, the buildout was hit by a major setback when the 2023 auction round received no bids from offshore wind developers.

It followed warnings that a refusal to increase the subsidies on offer, in line with inflation, would make projects unviable.

Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, subsequently announced far more generous subsidies would be provided in this year’s auction round.

But the gap in construction pipelines that the auction flop has caused now makes the UK’s target even harder – with roughly 8 gigawatts per year of new capacity now needed to meet the 2030 target.

Chart 5: Gas power plants needed as backup

All of this underlines why on Tuesday Rishi Sunak was keen to underline the role of gas power plants as an insurance policy for Britain’s energy security.

A consultation by the Government also makes clear that, unlike the plants envisioned by the Climate Change Committee, ministers are also willing to allow gas power stations that are not mitigated by carbon capture and storage or capable of being converted to burn hydrogen.

That is likely to bolster the case for some investors.

But to convince new developers to build new gas-fired plants, which will be in operation for increasingly fewer hours per year as the renewables rollout continues, the Government may also have to be prepared to pay generators significantly more.

Kathryn Porter, an independent energy consultant who runs Watt Logic, says this is necessary because the risk of blackouts is real this decade, not just in 2035.

“We’ve got to worry about what’s happening in the immediate period,” she adds. “It’s a bit like home insurance. You insure your home against fire, that doesn’t mean you’re hoping your home burns down.

“It just means that in the case that your home does burn down, you’ve got the money to rebuild it.”

