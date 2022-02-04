CHARTWELL FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Chartwell Retirement Residences logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, on the afternoon of February 24, 2022.

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment & Chief Legal Officer will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local: 416-340-2217 Toll Free: 1-800-898-3989



Passcode: 1251063#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 8361479#. These numbers will be available for 90 days. An audio file recording of the call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

Story continues

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c0179.html