U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,807.00
    -164.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,497.75
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.00
    -16.40 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    +1.79 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8890
    +0.0620 (+3.39%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    +3.43 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0092 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3390
    +0.3780 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,480.77
    +916.47 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.03
    +21.98 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.54
    -3.30 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

CHARTWELL FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CWSRF
Chartwell Retirement Residences logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)
Chartwell Retirement Residences logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, on the afternoon of February 24, 2022.

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment & Chief Legal Officer will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local:

416-340-2217

Toll Free:

1-800-898-3989



Passcode:

1251063#

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Access Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page.

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available. To view the slides, access Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com, click on "Investor Relations" and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 8361479#. These numbers will be available for 90 days. An audio file recording of the call, along with the accompanying slides, will also be archived on Chartwell's website at www.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c0179.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Ford shares dip after Q4 earnings report, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's quarterly earnings and why the stock is falling.

  • A Meta-morphosis of sentiment that may turn again: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 4, 2022.

  • Why PayPal Stock Keeps Crashing

    It's been a little over a week since I warned investors -- ahead of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, I might add -- that this stock was far from cheap. Now that earnings are out, PayPal stock has plunged 25%, and some folks on Wall Street are questioning precisely how much PayPal is worth. Barclays Bank has cut its price target on PayPal to $200.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Facebook wasn’t Thursday’s only big loser — these 16 other Nasdaq-100 stocks dropped at least 5%

    Investors have been very sensitive to any weakness shown by large tech players, especially Meta Platforms.

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford’s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower Friday and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford Motor (ticker: F) stock was at $18.72 in premarket trading Friday, down 5.9%.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    How do you make sense of the current market conditions? We came off a strong bull year for stocks with the worst January in a long time – but the month ended, and February started with the best two-day action since April 2000. And in a quirk, that investors should note, small-cap stocks are showing strong signs of being heavily oversold. Small-caps took a harder hit in January’s swoon than the market giants, and according to JPMorgan's Chief Global Markets Strategist Marko Kolanovic, investors s

  • ‘If I come out huge, I have to pay it’: The party’s over for some AMC and GameStop investors, while luckier meme-stock winners brace for a massive tax bill

    'I think the meme stockers don’t actually know about their problem yet,' said Matt Metras, an enrolled agent with MDM Financial Services.

  • Clorox Stock Falls Sharply as Rising Costs Hit Margins

    Clorox's fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings miss analysts' expectations and the company says margins will take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

    Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Regeneron shares up premarket after Q4 revenue doubles and blows past estimates

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares rose 1.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the company doubled its fourth-quarter revenue as sales of its COVID-19 antibody treatment came to $2.3 billion. The company posted net income of $2.229 billion, or $19.69 a share, for the quarter, up 94% from $1.149 billion, or $10.24 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $23.72, well ahead of the $20.40 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.952 billion from $2.423 billion, also a

  • How Rivian Rescued Amazon Earnings—but Not Ford

    Amazon.com 's huge earnings beat was mostly driven by gains on its Rivian Automotive holdings. Ford Motors owns Rivian stock too. Ford shares didn't get the Rivian bounce Amazon stock did.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 867 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]