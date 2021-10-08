U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Chartwell Law Announces New Office in Pacific Northwest

·3 min read

Firm Goes Bi-Coastal as it Continues Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law, one of the nation's fastest growing defense firms, announced the opening of its first West Coast office. The new Chartwell Portland, Oregon office is led by David Rossmiller, a veteran insurance coverage litigator. David's practice also includes railroad and trucking law, environmental contamination litigation, bodily injury and property damage insurance defense, as well as medical malpractice litigation. David also has experience with intellectual property litigation and employment law. David has written extensively for Appleman on Insurance treatises and other insurance publications. He is a past author of the widely read and well-respected Insurance Coverage Law Blog and has been frequently quoted on insurance and other legal topics in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New Orleans Times-Picayune, The Oregonian, and many more. David became a lawyer after an early-life career as a journalist, including working as an award-winning investigative reporter for a daily newspaper in Phoenix, Arizona. Joining David will be partners Elissa Boyd, Andrew Gust, Ryan Tarter along with associate Dustin Dorsey.

"I chose Chartwell because of the firm's enthusiasm, creativity, and down-to-earth approach to the practice of law," said Rossmiller. "This is an exciting group of people who understand what it takes to thrive in a rapidly changing industry."

The new Northwest office is Chartwell's first on the West Coast and will be an immediate benefit to the firm's clients. "Many of our clients are consolidating their legal work to a shorter list of firms," said Tom Strohmetz, Chartwell's Chief Communications Officer. "As a bi-coastal law firm practicing in 26 states and Washington D.C., we can provide our clients with even better service, coverage, and efficiencies by assisting them nationwide."

"Chartwell's mission has always been to help clients achieve their goals. This client focused approach has driven Chartwell's success," said Strohmetz. Despite the impact of Covid, Chartwell continues to expand and service local and national clients in new states and jurisdictions. "We continue to thrive as we remain focused on our clients, while respecting and supporting our employees, and leading the legal community with flexibility and forward-thinking solutions," commented Strohmetz.

Chartwell Law started as a four-lawyer firm in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in 2002. Since then, it has soared into the NLJ 250 list of the largest law firms in America as a fast-growing defense litigation firm. With 175 lawyers practicing in 26 states and Washington D.C., Chartwell has continuously diversified its practice areas and states served. The fastest growing sections of the firm are Insurance Coverage, Commercial Litigation and Property & Casualty Litigation.

The firm's Northwest office is located at 1050 SW 6th Avenue, Suite 1100, Portland, Oregon 97204.

About Chartwell Law

Founded in 2002, Chartwell Law began as a workers' compensation boutique defense firm. In response to our clients' needs, today with 23 offices located throughout the United States, our attorneys represent and counsel businesses in a wide variety of legal matters ranging from insurance defense to employment law to complex insurance coverage issues to high-stakes commercial litigation.

Contact: Paula G. Renaldo
PRenaldo@chartwelllaw.com
(954) 914-4192

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwell-law-announces-new-office-in-pacific-northwest-301396308.html

SOURCE Chartwell Law

