Chartwell Q1 2023 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on the afternoon of May 4, 2023.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR) Logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment & Chief Legal Officer will be held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Local: 416-340-2217

Toll Free: 1-800-806-5484

Passcode: 7852181#

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com, click on "Press & Market Information" and follow the link to "Presentations / Conference Calls". Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the call commences if you wish to register to participate in the Q&A.

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Listen to the live webcast on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com and follow the link at the top of the page.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 6077836#. These numbers will be available for 30 days. An audio file recording of the conference call will be archived on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

Story continues

For more information, please contact:

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Vlad Volodarski

Chief Executive Officer

tel: (905) 501-4709

email: vvolodarski@chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c2865.html