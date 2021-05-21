Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces the Election of Directors and Other Voting Results
MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2021 were elected as trustees of Chartwell, trustees of CSH Trust, and directors of Chartwell Master Care Corporation. The detailed results of the vote (i) for the election of directors and trustees; (ii) for the reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Chartwell, (iii) Deferred Unit Plan, (iv) Unitholder Rights plan; (iv) executive compensation; and (v) Unitholder Proposals held at Chartwell's Annual Meeting on Thursday May 20, 2021 in Mississauga, are set out below.
Each of the following three nominees proposed by management was elected as a trustee of Chartwell Retirement Residences (the "Chartwell Trustees") as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Lise Bastarache
120,907,379
98.38%
1,994,450
1.62%
V. Ann Davis
121,733,533
99.05%
1,168,296
0.95%
Huw Thomas
108,506,870
88.29%
14,394,959
11.71%
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees voted units of CSH Trust to elect the trustees of CSH Trust as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Michael D. Harris
116,629,554
94.90%
6,272,275
5.10%
André R. Kuzmicki
121,281,329
98.68%
1,620,500
1.32%
Sharon Sallows
121,923,844
99.20%
977,985
0.80%
As directed by unitholders of Chartwell, the Chartwell Trustees caused the common shares of Chartwell Master Care Corporation (the "Corporation") to be voted to elect the directors of the Corporation as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Lise Bastarache
120,187,387
97.79%
2,714,442
2.21%
W. Brent Binions
119,715,641
97.41%
3,186,188
2.59%
V. Ann Davis
122,743,850
99.87%
157,979
0.13%
Michael D. Harris
106,336,360
86.52%
16,565,468
13.48%
André R. Kuzmicki
120,855,679
98.34%
2,046,150
1.66%
Sharon Sallows
118,596,080
96.50%
4,305,749
3.50%
James Scarlett
119,031,835
96.85%
3,869,993
3.15%
Huw Thomas
104,611,604
85.12%
18,290,225
14.88%
Vlad Volodarski
120,982,530
98.44%
1,919,299
1.56%
Chartwell's final voting results on other matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Unitholders are as follows:
Reappointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors of Chartwell:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Reappointment of KPMG LLP
122,305,725
99.42%
718,671
0.58%
Deferred Unit Plan
Votes For
Votes Against
Deferred Unit Plan
112,845,179
91.81%
10,066,757
8.19%
Unitholder Rights Plan
Votes For
Votes Against
Unitholder Rights Plan
121,732,359
99.04%
1,179,677
0.96%
Executive Compensation
Votes For
Votes Against
Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation
85,388,065
69.47%
37,523,971
30.53%
Unitholder Proposals
Votes For
Votes Against
Unitholder Proposal
38,559,815
31.37%
84,354,120
68.63%
Unitholder Proposal
9,175,857
7.47%
113,736,078
92.53%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2021 will also be published on www.sedar.com.
About Chartwell
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com
For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (905) 501-4709
vvolodarski@chartwell.com
