Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.051

The board of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving CA$0.051 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 5.6%.

View our latest analysis for Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 59.5%. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.54 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.612. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Chartwell Retirement Residences' EPS has fallen by approximately 12% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Chartwell Retirement Residences' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Chartwell Retirement Residences' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chartwell Retirement Residences that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.