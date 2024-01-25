Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.051

Chartwell Retirement Residences' (TSE:CSH.UN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.051 per share on 15th of February. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 5.3%, which is around the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Chartwell Retirement Residences is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 104% of its free cash flow. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 59.5% over the next year. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.54 total annually to CA$0.612. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.3% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Chartwell Retirement Residences' EPS has declined at around 12% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Chartwell Retirement Residences' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Chartwell Retirement Residences that you should be aware of before investing. Is Chartwell Retirement Residences not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.