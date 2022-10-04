U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.27
    -0.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0159 (+1.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0155 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1630
    -0.4570 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.47
    +751.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Chartwell Third Quarter 2022 Results Release Date and Conference Call

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on the afternoon of November 9, 2022.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR) Logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)
Chartwell Retirement Residences (IR) Logo (CNW Group/Chartwell Retirement Residences)

A conference call hosted by Vlad Volodarski, Chief Executive Officer, Karen Sullivan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Sheri Harris, Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Boulakia, Chief Investment & Chief Legal Officer will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Local:  416-340-2217 
Toll Free: 1-800-898-3989 
Passcode:  6479378#

A slide presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com, click on "Press & Market Information" and follow the link to "Presentations / Conference Calls".  Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the call commences if you wish to register to participate in the Q&A.

The conference call can also be heard over the Internet. Listen to the live webcast on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com and follow the link at the top of the page.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are: Local 905-694-9451 or Toll-Free 1-800-408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 3331531#.  These numbers will be available for 30 days. An audio file recording of the conference call will be archived on Chartwell's website at https://investors.chartwell.com.

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit www.chartwell.com.

For more information, please contact:
Chartwell Retirement Residences
Vlad Volodarski
Chief Executive Officer
tel: (905) 501-4709
email: vvolodarski@chartwell.com

SOURCE Chartwell Retirement Residences

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c9536.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Took Off Today

    As Nio expands outside of China, investors are paying close attention to how it may perform globally.

  • Stocks rally as investors hope for policy pivot

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the broad-based rally in stocks and crude oil prices.

  • Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

    Joining in the rally (surprisingly) are cruise stocks Carnival (NYSE: CCL), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH). On Friday, industry bellwether Carnival announced a massive miss on its third-quarter earnings report -- $0.65 per share in losses, much worse than Wall Street's predicted loss of $0.13 per share -- and revenue that was a whopping $800 million below projections. Adding to investors' misery, Carnival warned that the fourth quarter is shaping up to be below average for bookings, and that the company is anticipating another loss.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 11 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cheap stocks to buy, according to billionaire Dalio. If you want to see more stocks in his portfolio, go to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Dalio. In a LinkedIn post published on September 15, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio shared his […]

  • What's Propelling Shares of Plug Power Higher Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) started off the new month on an auspicious note, climbing 3.9% Monday, and investors' enthusiasm is continuing Tuesday. The fuel cell stock was up by another 6.9% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. While one analyst's bearish take on Plug Power's stock may have some traders looking to exit their positions, a greater number are clicking the buy button in response to the broader market's rise Tuesday.

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • Current bear market is 'not the time to be a hero,' strategist explains

    Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist Victoria Fernandez and KeyAdvisors Group Owner Eddie Ghabour sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook during this bear market and the Fed's position amid inflationary and labor market pressures.

  • This week’s big rebound in stocks means the bear market is alive and well

    Caution: The stock market’s explosive rise in the past two days doesn’t necessarily mean the bear market is over. If anything, the rally suggests that the bear market is alive and well. It’s because daily spikes happen more frequently during bear than bull markets.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company announced an "industry-first" partnership with Hilton Hotels that will bring Peloton Bikes to all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S. Higher bond yields have made stocks trading at high valuations look more expensive, which has weighed on Peloton's stock price. Year to date, Peloton shares are down 77%.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Why FaZe Holdings Stock Got Smashed Again Today

    There's risk to any investment, and that includes esports company FaZe Holdings (NASDAQ: FAZE). The company came public already via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). SPAC stocks have interesting structures because insiders typically own the majority of the shares outstanding.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There is always an opportunity cost to consider -- like earning a worse return as a result of making a poor investment decision. A couple of stocks that look too risky to buy with even free money are Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and BlackBerry (NYSE: BB).

  • Intel, Micron, Nvidia stocks climb as the White House preps new export restrictions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in semiconductor stocks as the Biden administration considers putting new export restrictions in place.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S&P 50

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.