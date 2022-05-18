U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -3.17 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0161 (-1.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1990
    -1.1590 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,135.82
    -971.30 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.46
    -19.22 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Chartwells Higher Education Introduces Climate Labeling to Dining Halls with Exclusive Partnership that Empowers Students to Make More Sustainable Food Choices

·3 min read

Chartwells becomes the first and only collegiate foodservice provider to work with HowGood to help students understand the environmental and social impact of their food

CHARLOTTE N.C., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this fall, millions of college students nationwide will know the environmental and social impact of what they eat at dining halls with climate labeling, thanks to an exclusive partnership between Chartwells Higher Education and HowGood, an independent research company with the world's largest database on ingredient and product sustainability. Chartwells, in partnership with HowGood, will introduce this labeling at campuses across the country to empower guests to make more informed dining decisions that better support the planet.

Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services) (PRNewsfoto/Chartwells Higher Education)
Chartwells Higher Education logo (PRNewsFoto/Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services) (PRNewsfoto/Chartwells Higher Education)

Chartwells is helping its partner campuses achieve their net-zero goals by integrating HowGood's industry-leading impact data into its dining menus nationwide. HowGood has researched the ecological and social impact of over 33,000 ingredients in the food system and will use the data to identify which recipes from Chartwells have the best relative impact compared to conventional food.

"This partnership isn't only about meeting student demand for sustainability; it's about helping our partners meet their carbon reduction goals and finding ways to create a better planet, together," said Lisa McEuen, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "We've been bolstering our sustainability efforts over the past year, by increasing our commitment to serving more plant-forward meals and expanding our usage of indoor hydroponic farms. Now, we're helping our guests find foods they can feel good about and make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives."

HowGood has worked with major food brands like Chipotle to evaluate every recipe across eight key impact metrics, all of which are built scientifically from over 550 data sources and certifications. The eight impact metrics include:

  • Greenhouse gas emissions

  • Processing

  • Water usage

  • Soil health

  • Land use

  • Working conditions

  • Biodiversity

  • Animal welfare

Chartwells recipes will be rated based on the 8 impact metrics chosen. Labels will be prominently displayed on dining hall menus and digital signage at Chartwells partner campuses nationwide starting this fall semester.

"We're proud to partner with a recognized foodservice leader like Chartwells to bring our sustainability data to millions of college students for the first time," said Alexander Gillett, CEO of HowGood. "We believe when students can clearly see which menu options are associated with low carbon emissions and better environmental and social impact overall, they will be empowered to make more sustainable choices that reduce their carbon footprint and support responsible supply chains."

About Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

About HowGood
HowGood is a SaaS data platform with the world's largest database on food and personal care product sustainability. With more than 33,000 ingredients, chemicals and materials assessed, HowGood helps leading retailers, restaurants and brands improve their environmental and social impact. Through in-depth, ingredient-level insights into factors like greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity, labor risk, animal welfare, health & toxicity, and other key impacts, HowGood data power strategic decision-making for the sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, and marketing of sustainable products.

Media Contact:
Meredith Rosenberg
914-935-5326
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwells-higher-education-introduces-climate-labeling-to-dining-halls-with-exclusive-partnership-that-empowers-students-to-make-more-sustainable-food-choices-301550583.html

SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power Earnings Disappoint; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Or Sell?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Tesla dumped by S&P ESG index and Musk cries label is a ‘scam’

    The S&P 500 ESG Index drops Elon Musk’s Tesla from its lineup, which was revealed this week in its annual rebalancing.

  • Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-02 - Mineralized Intersection Improves to 1,101 ppm Lithium over 730 Feet at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

    Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that the remaining geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-02, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. These additional analyses from borehole GEM22-02 have extended the length of the previously-reported mineralized intersection (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022) and improved the

  • BP and Linde team up on carbon capture and storage project in Houston area

    Eventually, the project could store up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year across multiple onshore sites.

  • Vast Swath of US at Risk of Summer Blackouts, Regulator Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- A vast swath of North America from the Great Lakes to the West Coast is at risk of blackouts this summer as heat, drought, shuttered power plants and supply-chain woes strain the electric grid. Power supplies in much of the US and part of Canada will be stretched, with demand growing again after two years of pandemic disruptions, according to an annual report. It’s among the most dire assessments yet from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a regulatory body that

  • Olathe votes to annex Garmin land to house potential expansion

    The Olathe City Council signed off on annexing land Garmin recently acquired. That will help if the GPS device-maker wants to expand along the 151st Street corridor, where its headquarters sits and where it acquired the former Great Mall of the Great Plains site.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Surge as Inventories Slide

    Natural gas inventories are LNG terminals continue to be steady

  • Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

    A satellite image of ocean heat shows the strong Loop Current and swirling eddies. Christopher Henze, NASA/AmesThe Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop

  • Xcel Energy names new Colorado leader in executive shuffle

    The utility's top Colorado exec is being promoted to run companywide strategy and an industry veteran has been tapped to replace her.

  • Crop Land ‘Deteriorating’ in Canada as Excess Rain Hinders Planting

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in parts of Canada’s Prairies are struggling to get crops in the ground as heavy rains continue to wallop the eastern region in the latest threat to global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Poised for Biggest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOz, McCormick Locked in Too-C

  • Southern China sinkhole discovered, home to towering ancient trees

    A massive sinkhole was discovered in south China with ancient trees over 130 feet in length growing at the bottom, according to reports.

  • Firefighters slow growth of massive New Mexico wildfire

    Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepared Wednesday for another round of red-flag weather that has the potential to push the flames through more unburned territory. Forecasters warned that hot, windy and dry conditions have prompted warnings for high fire danger from southern Nevada through parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado starting Thursday. Most of the large fires so far this spring have been in Arizona and New Mexico, the largest of which has raced across more than 471 square miles (1,220 square kilometers) of forest that many fire managers have described as “ripe and ready to burn" due to a megadrought that has spanned decades and warm and windy conditions brought on by climate change.

  • Chinese scientists find massive 630ft-deep sinkhole with an entire hidden forest inside

    Sinkhole has trees as tall as 131ft with species possibly not been seen before

  • Rockwell Automation's Green Roof Hosts Urban Bees

    Bees may be small but they play a big role in our ecosystem. While bees are renowned for their role in providing high-quality food and products used in healthcare, their greatest contribution is th...

  • Leaders Say Cummins 'Uniquely Positioned' to Lead on Climate Action

    Cummins Inc. leaders used this year’s Annual Meeting to tell stakeholders the company is ready to lead in the effort to address the world’s climate challenges and other environmental issues.

  • EU rushes out $300 billion roadmap to ditch Russian energy

    The European Union’s executive arm is moving to jump-start plans for the EU to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine

  • Eastern NC megasite considered for big manufacturing project – 2,000 to 3,000 jobs

    Thousands of jobs have long been envisioned for a megasite in eastern North Carolina. Now, with the state's recent success landing big manufacturers such as Toyota and VinFast, that vision could be closer to reality.

  • Water shortages add to struggles in India heatwave

    STORY: Residents of the Vasant Vihar area of Indian capital New Delhi resorted to locking water containers with chains and padlocks. Water tankers have been keeping communities supplied but residents said there was not enough to go around.The crisis is just as severe in central city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. One resident, Vikas, said water supplies had been offline for nearly a week and the quality of the scant water available was "unusable". Residents were seen lining up at a hand pump to get water, with Vikas pointing out that if the pump failed, the area would be in a "real mess".Water crises are not a new phenomenon in India. Many parts of India often experience water shortages, especially in the months of May and June - the country's hottest months. Parts of the India's north, south and west have already registered temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius.

  • A woman was attacked by a mountain lion in Northern California. Her dog may have saved her

    The dog was badly injured in 'a pretty vicious fight' with the cougar after it attacked, a wildlife official said.

  • Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season' this year

    President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the country will likely see “another tough hurricane season” this year, and he pledged that his administration was prepared to respond to the storms and help Americans recover from them. Biden urged Americans to "pay attention to hurricane warnings and follow the guidance of your local authorities." Before his remarks, Biden toured a hangar at Joint Base Andrews to view aircraft used to track and respond to hurricanes.