U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,140.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,756.75
    +2.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    +0.66 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0316
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.73
    -0.63 (-2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3410
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,563.51
    +841.88 (+5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.06
    +19.50 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.09
    +39.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

CHAS 2013 Limited acquired by Veriforce

·3 min read

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce, the supply chain risk, and compliance management industry's fastest-growing solution provider, today announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CHAS 2013 Limited.

CHAS 2013 Limited, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London Borough of Merton, is the UK's leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services and has built a strong reputation for simplifying health and safety prequalification and raising standards of risk management. It has grown significantly in the last 5 years, responding to increasingly more complex and geographically diverse risk management demands from its customers.

The combined company creates a global platform of technology and services, empowering 3,200+ leading companies in more than 130 countries with over 80,000 contractors and millions of individual workers to drive safety and compliance practices throughout their supply chain. The companies will share a singular mission: to help bring workers home safe.

"For 30 years, Veriforce has been working with the world's leading companies to make work safer. It's more important now than ever, and we know that coming together with CHAS will strengthen both companies' ability to deliver on our mission," said Colby Lane, CEO of Veriforce." We're excited to bring this incredible offering to the market and work with our existing and new clients to build a truly global solution for managing risk in the supply chain."

Ian McKinnon, Managing Director, CHAS, comments: "We are very excited to be joining Veriforce, who are committed to growing the business both within the UK and internationally. The breadth of capability will enable CHAS to achieve its full potential, enabling the business to diversify into new markets and offer new additional services for the benefit of our clients and customers."

Colby Lane, adds: "Our commitment to CHAS is demonstrated by our plans to maintain CHAS operations within Merton and underlined by Veriforce funding a new £50,000 annual paid internship program for young adults in the local community as well as pledging an annual £50,000 charitable donation to support Merton based businesses."

Veriforce was represented by Kirkland & Ellis and the London Borough of Merton was represented by BDO LLP and Bevan Brittan LLP.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

About CHAS:
CHAS is the leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services for clients and contractors.

CHAS is an authority and trusted advisor on health and safety compliance and responsible for setting industry benchmarks. Our aims are to:

  • standardise and simplify health and safety assessment for contractors

  • support organisations in efficiently managing their supply chains

  • deliver a full suite of supply chain management tools.

Find out more at: www.chas.co.uk or call 0345 521 9111.

MEDIA CONTACT:
CHAS
14th Floor, Merton Civic Centre
London Road
Morden
Surrey SM4 5DX
marketing@chas.co.uk
www.chas.co.uk

About Veriforce
Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker-level.

Veriforce is the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 750 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are in Covington, LA; Houston, TX; Calgary, AB & Toronto, ON, Canada; and Pretoria, South Africa.

For more information, visit www.veriforce.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chas-2013-limited-acquired-by-veriforce-301685642.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Oil Edges Higher With Price-Cap Plan and China Demand in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as traders waited for more details on a plan to cap Russian crude prices and weighed the demand outlook in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeWes

  • JD.Com Goes Aggressive On China's Common Prosperity Drive After Alibaba, Tencent

    JD.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: JD) slashed salaries for about 2,000 managers by 10% - 20% and diverted some of those savings toward a $1.4 billion employee benefits fund, aligning China's No. 2 online retailer with Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" campaign to share the wealth. JD.com founder Richard Liu will donate 100 million yuan ($14 million) of his own money toward staff welfare, Bloomberg reports. The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) rival will also set up a 10 billion yuan fund to provide staf

  • As Elon Musk Cuts Costs at Twitter, Some Bills Are Going Unpaid

    SAN FRANCISCO — Before Elon Musk bought Twitter last month, the company’s executives had racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel invoices that the social media service planned to pay. But once Musk took over the company, he refused to reimburse travel vendors for those bills, current and former Twitter employees said. Musk’s staff said the services were authorized by the company’s former management and not by him. His staff have since avoided the calls of the travel vendors, the peo

  • Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay

    Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Canada

    In this article we take a look at the 15 most valuable companies in Canada. To skip this part and see the top 5 companies in this list, click 5 Most Valuable Companies in Canada. Canada is a natural resource-rich country with the second-largest landmass in the world. Having a smaller population of 37 million […]

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exce

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • ConocoPhillips to Take Stake in Sempra LNG US Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips, one of the largest US oil and gas producers, agreed to take a a 30% stake in the first phase of Sempra Energy’s proposed Port Arthur liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 W

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.