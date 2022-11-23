CHAS 2013 Limited acquired by Veriforce

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriforce, the supply chain risk, and compliance management industry's fastest-growing solution provider, today announces it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CHAS 2013 Limited.

CHAS 2013 Limited, previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of the London Borough of Merton, is the UK's leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services and has built a strong reputation for simplifying health and safety prequalification and raising standards of risk management. It has grown significantly in the last 5 years, responding to increasingly more complex and geographically diverse risk management demands from its customers.

The combined company creates a global platform of technology and services, empowering 3,200+ leading companies in more than 130 countries with over 80,000 contractors and millions of individual workers to drive safety and compliance practices throughout their supply chain. The companies will share a singular mission: to help bring workers home safe.

"For 30 years, Veriforce has been working with the world's leading companies to make work safer. It's more important now than ever, and we know that coming together with CHAS will strengthen both companies' ability to deliver on our mission," said Colby Lane, CEO of Veriforce." We're excited to bring this incredible offering to the market and work with our existing and new clients to build a truly global solution for managing risk in the supply chain."

Ian McKinnon, Managing Director, CHAS, comments: "We are very excited to be joining Veriforce, who are committed to growing the business both within the UK and internationally. The breadth of capability will enable CHAS to achieve its full potential, enabling the business to diversify into new markets and offer new additional services for the benefit of our clients and customers."

Colby Lane, adds: "Our commitment to CHAS is demonstrated by our plans to maintain CHAS operations within Merton and underlined by Veriforce funding a new £50,000 annual paid internship program for young adults in the local community as well as pledging an annual £50,000 charitable donation to support Merton based businesses."

About CHAS:

CHAS is the leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services for clients and contractors.

CHAS is an authority and trusted advisor on health and safety compliance and responsible for setting industry benchmarks. Our aims are to:

standardise and simplify health and safety assessment for contractors

support organisations in efficiently managing their supply chains

deliver a full suite of supply chain management tools.

About Veriforce

Veriforce® is a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company's SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker-level.

Veriforce is the world's premier supply chain risk performance network, comprising more than 750 hiring clients, more than 50,000 contracting companies, 9,000 accredited safety trainers and authorized evaluators, and over 2.5 million workers. It's this network that makes Veriforce the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce, to stay ahead of risk, and achieve optimal business performance. Company offices are in Covington, LA; Houston, TX; Calgary, AB & Toronto, ON, Canada; and Pretoria, South Africa.

For more information, visit www.veriforce.com

