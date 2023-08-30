Chase bank opens 2 new Memphis locations; 5 more are in the works

Chase bank opened its doors at its two new Memphis area branches Wednesday, with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland joining the JPMorgan Chase team for the celebration.

While Chase has had a commercial banking office in Memphis since 2016, these locations will allow it to expand its personal banking presence in the area.

The ribbon-cutting happened at the location at 557 S. Highland St. The second location that opened Wednesday is at 7708 Poplar Ave. in Germantown.

Memphis Chase branch manager Christian Torres introduces his team members during a grand opening celebration for Chase's new branch at 557 S. Highland St. in Memphis on Aug. 30, 2023. The plan is to have at least seven Chase branches in the Memphis area within the next two years.

“We’ve worked hard to improve the Highland Strip," Strickland said. "With Chase bank’s presence here, we are going to take it up a notch. Thank you for your investment in Memphis.”

The bank plans to open at least another five locations over the next two years. The five locations to come are at:

1035 W Poplar Ave., Collierville

7945 Winchester Road, Memphis

4558 Poplar Ave., Memphis

4910 Raleigh Common Drive, Memphis

253 Goodman Road West, Southaven.

Chase bank plans to have eight to 10 employees for each branch. It plans to have these employees come from the local area rather than bringing people in from outside Memphis. Employees will start making a minimum of $20 an hour with full benefits.

The new branches are designed to create a space for the community. There are booths, meeting pods, an open living room and a digital access bar patrons can use.

Chase opened a new Memphis branch at 557 S. Highland St. on Aug. 30, 2023. It is one of seven planned to open in the area in the next two years.

"It’s important to Chase to have connections with local government and community groups," said David Howell, the Market Director for West Tennessee and Arkansas. "Mayor Strickland and his team have been more than helpful.”

In a news release, JPMorgan Chase touted its partnerships with people in communities to support the areas they open their banks in. In 2019, the firm selected Memphis as a PRO Neighborhoods winner and awarded a $3 million grant to the Memphis Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Network. The groups focused on advancing homeownership and small business growth in the Frayser and Whitehaven communities. The commitment increased access to capital for local small businesses, created and preserved affordable housing units, provided consumer loans and developed financial wellness programs.

Jordan Green covers trending business news for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email Jordan.Green@commercialappeal.com or on X/Twitter, @_green_jordan_

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Chase bank opens Memphis branches; more in the works