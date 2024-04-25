Chase Bank users report issues logging in. Here's what to know

Shelby Slade, Arizona Republic
1 min read
0

Chase Bank users took to social media to report they were being logged out of the banking website and couldn't transfer money due to an issue on Wednesday

The issue appears to have started at about 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to Downdetector, which monitors website issues and outages. At that time, more than 7,000 people were reporting problems accessing Chase.

Downdetector indicated that most Chase customers were having issues with logging on — both on mobile and desktop — and with completing transactions.

The Daily Mail reported that Chase Bank released a statement saying, "We're working to restore all services to chase.com and the Chase Mobile app right now. Thanks for your patience."

Downdector indicated there were minimal issues with the Chase Bank app and websites as of Thursday morning.

What is Paze? New digital wallet works with several banks. Here's how to use it

Chase Bank customer service phone number

Chase Bank's customer service phone number is 1-800-935-9935.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chase Bank users report outage: What to know

