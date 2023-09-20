Chasen Holdings' (SGX:5NV) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Chasen Holdings (SGX:5NV) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chasen Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = S$8.0m ÷ (S$210m - S$90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Chasen Holdings has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 6.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Chasen Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Chasen Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Chasen Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 9.4% five years ago. However it looks like Chasen Holdings might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Chasen Holdings has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Chasen Holdings' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 32% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Chasen Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Chasen Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit concerning...

