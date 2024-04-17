Chatfield charges prompt new call to change campaign finance laws, will lawmakers listen?

Attorney General Dana Nessel has used high-profile public corruption probes her office has undertaken to demand greater transparency and accountability from Michigan's campaign finance system. In the latest charges brought by her office − this time against former House Speaker Lee Chatfield − she again used the announcement to sound a clarion call for change.

"The Michigan Campaign Finance Act is effectively toothless, useless and utterly worthless as a deterrent to these crimes," Nessel said after announcing charges against the Levering Republican and his wife for allegedly carrying out an illegal scheme to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Chatfield allegedly used a dark money social welfare fund that does not have to disclose its donors to pay for personal expenses including a family vacation and luxury goods. While Nessel announced her office will not bring charges related to the allegations of sexual assault leveled against Chatfield by his sister-in-law, she said they helped lead to the charges of financial crimes against the former House Speaker.

"This prosecution required a unique and uncommon fact pattern and it relied on uncommon allegations. To change Lansing's culture from one of secret donors and corruption requires and demands legislative solutions. These must come swiftly," Nessel said.

Earlier this year, Nessel's office brought charges against a pair of longtime Lansing operatives related to a separate alleged dark money scheme related to a petition drive. And at the end of last year, her office charged former Chatfield aides for allegedly misappropriating political funds for their personal benefit while working in the state Legislature. In both cases, she took the opportunity to implore lawmakers to fix Michigan's campaign finance system.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has echoed Nessel's concerns about Michigan's campaign finance laws, similarly characterizing the current system as inadequate and responsible for what they called a culture of corruption in Lansing.

"Our citizens deserve better than this," Benson told reporters shortly after Nessel announced the charges against Chatfield and his wife.

Benson and Nessel will testify later this week on ethics bills introduced by Democrats in the state House to overhaul lobbying and financial disclosure laws.

The legislation poses a major test to whether lawmakers can come together to change those laws. Or, if Democrats have to go it alone, whether they have enough support for the proposals within their own caucus after spending their time in the minority accusing Republican lawmakers of not doing enough to review Chatfield's behavior while in office.

Chatfield Investigation: Ex-Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, wife charged with embezzlement, conspiracy

The Democratic-led Legislature has so far not prioritized wide-ranging changes to the state's campaign finance laws. A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, declined to specify any action Senate Democrats plan to take in light of the Chatfield charges.

"There is a very dark cloud cast over Lee Chatfield's tenure as speaker, and his flagrant abuse of power and resources has undercut trust in public institutions," said Brinks' spokesperson Rosie Jones in an email. "These are extremely serious allegations with serious consequences, and I hope this sends a strong reminder to all elected officials that we are here to serve, not steal."

In a statement provided by a spokesperson, Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, also did not address legislative action but said Chatfield “showed callous disregard for the trust people place in their elected officials.”"Chatfield's conduct and actions are not representative of the vast majority of public servants. The charges levied by the Attorney General are proof that no one is above the law and those who exploit public office for personal gain will be held accountable,” he continued.

The charges brought by Nessel's office against the former legislative leader bring renewed attention to transparency in state government. Benson said voters should again prepare to act if lawmakers don't. She noted that some of the most significant strides on this front have come from voters in the state.

The charges against the Chatfields come the same week top elected officials and state lawmakers had to file financial disclosure reports to comply with a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2022. Some transparency advocates were disappointed lawmakers created loopholes when they approved legislation to implement the amendment.

