ChatGPT creator picks London for first office outside the US

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the London office would be ‘an opportunity to attract world-class talent’ to the business - Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

The company behind ChatGPT is opening an office in London, its first outside the US, in a boost to Rishi Sunak’s bid to make Britain an artificial intelligence hub.

OpenAI said it had chosen the capital as its base due to a “vibrant technology ecosystem” and “exceptional talent” in London.

The company is also hiring lobbyists in the UK, coming as ministers seek to make Britain a beacon for laws governing artificial intelligence.

OpenAI has become the most prominent artificial intelligence company in the world after the release of ChatGPT last November.

The chatbot has since amassed hundreds of millions of users and has led to warnings of job losses and widespread societal disruption.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive, visited the UK on a European tour last month and said he was scouting for an international office. He said he was considering locations including France.

Rishi Sunak has championed Britain as a base for the development and regulation of AI with other world leaders including Joe Biden - Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Britain has proposed new AI laws that are seen as more business-friendly than strict regulations currently being introduced in the EU.

On Wednesday, OpenAI posted a job advert for a London-based “policy and partnerships lead” and appointed Sandro Gianella, formerly of payments giant Stripe, to lead policy across Europe.

OpenAI said its UK policy head would be tasked with seeking to “further regulation and industry standards” and building relationships with politicians.

Mr Altman said: “We see this expansion as an opportunity to attract world-class talent and drive innovation in AGI [artificial general intelligence] development and policy.”

AGI is widely regarded as the holy grail of AI, and would allow machines to essentially think for themselves, rather than just carry out specific, limited tasks.

Mr Altman said: “We’re excited about what the future holds and to see the contributions our London office will make towards building and deploying safe AI.”

OpenAI said the London office would focus on both developing AI technology and policies surrounding it. It comes as Mr Sunak plans to host an AI summit later this year in an attempt to encourage world leaders to agree on how to safely develop the systems.

DeepMind, Google’s artificial intelligence lab, is based in London’s King’s Cross, while Anthropic, another well-funded AI start-up, is also opening an office in the UK capital while data giant Palantir has made the UK its European AI centre.

OpenAI already has a handful of staff in the UK who work remotely, with its main operations in San Francisco.

