A new breed of overemployed workers has emerged, turning to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered language models like ChatGPT to handle a significant portion of their job responsibilities.

"ChatGPT does like 80% of my job," stated one worker, while another, currently holding down four robot-performed jobs, says, "Five would be overkill."

As the popularity of AI-powered tools like ChatGPT continues to soar, concerns are growing about the impact on the global job market. With the potential for jobs to be automated and replaced by chatbots, experts are warning of a possible future where human workers become obsolete.

But there is a small group of savvy people who are using these tools to their advantage. These fast-thinking go-getters are finding ways to use AI technology to take on multiple jobs — without their employers suspecting a thing. While many may view this as a negative trend, for those who are successfully exploiting AI, it's a golden opportunity not to be missed.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shift to remote work, a group of workers took advantage of the newfound flexibility and dubbed themselves the "over-employed." These savvy individuals found ways to juggle multiple jobs simultaneously, capitalizing on the increased flexibility that comes with working from home.

One of those people is Ben (his real name was changed for privacy), a financial technology marketer in Toronto who was initially skeptical about the idea. He became intrigued after learning that one of his friends was able to pull it off. But the challenge for Ben was that his job involved a lot of writing, making it seemingly impossible for him to work two jobs at once.

Inspired by the success of his friend and armed with the knowledge of AI's capabilities, Ben began to explore the possibilities of working multiple jobs using ChatGPT. He and his colleagues quickly realized that ChatGPT could be used to quickly locate information and generate written materials, saving them valuable time. This gave Ben the idea of using ChatGPT to take on a second job. And to his delight, he was successful in doing so earlier this year — even using the AI chatbot to write his cover letters while applying.

According to Ben, the recent release of GPT-4, an even more advanced version of the AI, has made his job easier.

"I can just tell it to create a story, and it just does it for me, based on the context that I gave it," he said. But he still needs to tweak the text occasionally, as AI can make mistakes.

In combination with other AI tools like ChatGPT, RAD AI is helping marketers become more efficient and effective in their work. By using RAD AI, marketing professionals can quickly identify trends, understand consumer behavior and optimize campaigns for maximum impact.

While some may worry that these advancements in AI will lead to widespread job displacement, Ben and other workers believe their expertise is still necessary to ensure the accuracy of the text generated by the AI.

To make messages to his manager look like they were written by a busy worker, Ben uses ChatGPT to write them in lowercase letters. Another employee even uses AI to transcribe Zoom meetings, allowing them to multitask and review notes later.

Mateo G., a 30-year-old from North Jersey who works on the administrative side of food and beverage production, has been talking about his covert use of ChatGPT on the job. And the best part? His boss has no idea.

According to a report from the New York Post, Mateo recently came to the rescue of his entire department when corporate officials hounded his supervisor for a massive spreadsheet project. The task would have taken weeks to complete, but with the help of ChatGPT, Mateo was able to quickly and efficiently deliver a flawless project ahead of schedule.

The prevalence of ChatGPT in the workplace is becoming apparent as more professionals use it on the job — and many do so without their bosses knowing. According to a February poll by the professional social network Fishbowl, 68% of ChatGPT users keep their usage discreet.

For instance, Joël Kai Lenz, 27, a corporate writer based in London, admits to using ChatGPT's time-saving properties but keeps his usage under wraps.

"I wouldn't go out and scream it from the rooftops," Kai Lenz said, adding that he avoids the topic when clients inquire about how he completes his work so quickly.

This article 'ChatGPT Does 80% Of My Job' — How AI Enables People To Work Second And Third Jobs originally appeared on Benzinga.com

