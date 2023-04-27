ChatGPT experience may be able to get you that job. More than 90% of potential employers are looking for workers who use the chatbot.

91% of companies say they're looking to hire workers who know ChatGPT, according to a new ResumeBuilder study. Nicolas Maeterlinck / Getty Images

91% of companies want to hire workers who know ChatGPT, per a new ResumeBuilder study.

Business leaders say the AI chatbot can boost productivity, save resources, and offer support.

A career expert urges job seekers to include ChatGPT experience on their resume and cover letters.

ChatGPT experience can help you land your next job, according to a recent study from ResumeBuilder.

Researchers at the job site surveyed 1,187 business leaders — CEOs, executives, owners, and partners, the majority of which are currently hiring — to understand what they think of the AI chatbot.

The survey found that 91% of business leaders who are hiring are looking to hire workers with ChatGPT experience. 30% of them say they are doing so "very urgently" or "somewhat urgently," and two-thirds of those hiring workers with ChatGPT experience think the skills can bring a competitive advantage to their firms, according to the study.

Respondents believe OpenAI's ChatGPT can help boost productivity, save time and resources, increase creative and technical support, and bolster the company's reputation. Workers well-versed in ChatGPT can also then teach their colleagues how to use the AI, which could amplify its benefits, respondents said.

"With this expertise not yet widely available in the hiring market, those candidates with ChatGPT and AI skills will be highly sought after from progressive companies," Stacie Haller, the chief career advisor at Resume Builder, said in the study. "As this tech is still so new, there is a race to bring on employees with this skill in order for the company to stay cutting edge, and it looks like companies are willing to pay to do so."

Respondents say they are most likely looking to hire workers with ChatGPT experience for their software engineering departments, followed by customer service, human resources, and marketing.

"This technology has been shown to do a great job with these skills and job responsibilities," Haller told Insider.

29% of business leaders say they will hire prompt engineers — those who train AI chatbots to yield desirable outputs — starting this year.

The findings come as workers flock to ChatGPT to make their jobs easier. Many have used the chatbot to develop code, write marketing copy, and generate lesson plans. Some companies are even looking to hire prompt engineers with no tech background for as much as $335,000 a year.

Haller pointed out the explosion of ChatGPT tutorials on the internet and urges workers to take advantage of them to give them a leg up in the hiring process.

There are now hundreds of ChatGPT courses led by AI enthusiasts that aim to teach people how to integrate the chatbot into their workflows. Knowing how to use ChatGPT, instructors told Insider, is the skill of the future.

Job seekers, Haller said, should include their ChatGPT experience in their resume and cover letters.

"Those who take advantage of learning this new technology will pull ahead of other candidates," Haller said in the study.

