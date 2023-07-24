ChatGPT founder plots to scan every retina in the world in exchange for cryptocurrency

The Worldcoin orb scans people's eyes to generate a “proof of personhood” digital record - Jamie Lorriman

The Silicon Valley entrepreneur behind ChatGPT has unveiled a plan to scan the iris of every person in the world to help distinguish real people from sophisticated machines.

Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, on Monday launched his project Worldcoin in Britain and 34 other countries.

The venture aims to scan billions of eyeballs using a football-sized orb, which weighs about six pounds.

The orbs scan peoples’ eyes to generate a unique digital record that Worldcoin calls a World ID – or “proof of personhood”.

Mr Altman has argued it will allow people to prove online they are not robots or fraudsters.

The entrepreneur has said such verification is necessary to counter the growing threat posed by AI, a technology he himself is at the front line of advancing.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman has warned against the threat posed by artificial intelligence – despite his company pioneering ChatGPT - SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Announcing the launch of Worldcoin in the UK, the company said: “Increasingly powerful AI models will further amplify the difficulty of distinguishing humans from bots.”

The company has around 150 working orbs and has deployed them around the world, including two in London. It has so far signed up around 2 million people, a tiny fraction of the roughly eight billion it hopes to cover.

Privacy advocates have flagged concerns around the potential risks of a start-up gathering massive amounts of sensitive biometric data.

Worldcoin has insisted its technology is “privacy-preserving”. It says its orbs delete the biometric data it gathers by default.

However, Mr Altman admitted the orbs had “a clear ick factor”, in an interview with the Financial Times.

On Monday, he appeared to play down the prospects of the unusual venture. He said: “Maybe it works out and maybe it doesn’t, but trying stuff like this is how progress happens.

What it’s like to be scanned by the Worldcoin orb

“I’m hopeful Worldcoin can contribute to conversations about how we share access, benefits, and governance of future AI systems.”

Mr Altman officially launched the venture on Monday, though the project has been operational since 2019.

The start-up has also faced criticism for focusing its first sign-ups on low income countries, including Sudan and Malaysia.

The MIT Technology Review has reported that some people who signed up believed the project was government run or had official backing. Worldcoin has called these incidents “isolated”.

The venture is backed by a cryptocurrency of the same name. The face-scanning orbs are operated by local contractors, who are rewarded in cryptocurrency Worldcoin for signing up new users.

Telegraph's technology correspondent Matthew Field with the Worldcoin orb - Jamie Lorriman

People who submit to ID-checking scans will also receive 25 free Worldcoin tokens. The tokens began trading at $1.70 on Monday, jumping to a high of $3.53.

The project has raised nearly $250m from cryptocurrency investors, including US fund Andreessen Horowitz and the disgraced founder of digital currency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried.

However, the company is facing regulatory hurdles in the US and its digital coins will not be available in America on launch, amid increased scrutiny of cryptocurrencies.

Mr Altman, 38, also leads OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that has caused upheaval in Silicon Valley with the launch of ChatGPT.

This chatbot answers questions based on text prompts and has surged in popularity as people use it to write emails, essays and code.

Those who submit to ID-checking scans will receive 25 free Worldcoin tokens, a form of cryptocurrency - Jamie Lorriman

Rivals including Google have raced to launch competing products, while OpenAI has received billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.

The emergence of ChatGPT and other powerful AI tools has also prompted fears that the technology could spiral out of control. Mr Altman has previously said his “worst fear” is that AI will one day cause “significant harm to the world”.

Worldcoin has suggested its digital coin could one day provide a form of international universal basic income (UBI) as AI causes hundreds of millions of jobs to become redundant.

