ChatGPT investigated over fears it could ruin reputations with ‘made up stories’

ChatGPT

US regulators are investigating the owners of ChatGPT over concerns that it has misused personal data and may compromise people’s reputations, in the biggest government challenge so far to the AI boom.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has sent San Francisco-based OpenAI a 20-page demand for information on how it handles safety and data, according to the Washington Post.

The agency is seeking records of complaints from users related to cases where ChatGPT has made “false, misleading, disparaging or harmful” comments about people.

It is also seeking details of where OpenAI collects its data and what safety assessments it makes before releasing new products to consumers.

Governments and regulators around the world are racing to get to grips with chatbots such as ChatGPT, which is believed to have more than 100m users, and Google’s Bard.

The services, known as large language models, have faced scrutiny over the huge quantities of data they use to obtain information, and over producing false claims by “hallucinating” facts.

The FTC has also reportedly asked for details on a bug in March that exposed some ChatGPT users’ data about conversations.

Publishers and artists have issued OpenAI with legal threats, claiming they used copyrighted material to train ChatGPT, while individuals have threatened defamation lawsuits.

Chairman Lina Khan has led efforts in the FTC to rein in big tech - Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The FTC is able to fine companies and negotiate orders on how they use data, known as consent decrees. However, the agency, led by chairman Lina Khan, has faced a string of setbacks in its efforts to rein in big tech.

The new investigation comes as the FTC faces pressure after losing a key legal battle against Microsoft and failing to block other tech deals.

This week, a judge sided with Microsoft after the FTC sought to block the company from buying the video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The regulator also lost an attempt to block Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta from buying Within, a virtual reality company.

The regulator has said it will appeal the Microsoft decision.

The FTC and OpenAI did not immediately answer requests for comment.

Ms Khan, who was appointed by Joe Biden, is due to appear in front of a Congressional committee on Thursday, where she will have to answer questions on her record to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

