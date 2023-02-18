U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,687.70
    +568.85 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

ChatGPT is less than a year old, but one expert says this A.I. model is 'peaking'

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·2 min read

Generative artificial intelligence is getting plenty of attention as of late. Whether it’s OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, or Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) upcoming Bard, generative A.I. is seemingly all investors can talk about.

But according to Douglas Rushkoff, author and professor of media theory and digital economics at the City University of New York, Queens College, the software is already peaking, and what we're seeing now is nothing compared to the A.I. we’ll see in the future.

"Most of the companies we're looking at are just little apps built on top of the main existing A.I. platforms. OpenAI with Musk and Altman, Deepmind at Google, or Facebook’s (META) A.I., those are real. But looking forward, I feel like these companies will be understood as more of first-generation A.I.s," Rushkoff told Yahoo Finance Live.

According to Rushkoff, today's A.I. uses a one-to-one model, in which it;s fed data from the internet to improve its capabilities.

In other words, when someone says a particular A.I. is two years ahead of a rival platform, it's because that first system has already been trained for two years, while the other is just starting to get off of the ground.

FILE - Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of research at Google, speaks at the Google AI@ event on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in New York. Google has been cautious about who gets to play with its AI advancements despite growing pressure for the internet giant to compete more aggressively with rival Microsoft. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Zoubin Ghahramani, vice president of research at Google, speaks at the Google AI@ event on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

In the future, though, A.I. will require far less data to learn, which will help them leapfrog modern systems.

"Those are the ones that I'm most interested in," Rushkoff said. "These sort of multi-dimensional, fractal-style learning models."

And while ChatGPT is still a relatively new platform, Rushkoff says that he believes the generative chatbot is plateauing.

"I don't see ChatGPT itself getting that much better," Rushkoff said. "I think it represents a stage in the evolution of A.I., but I feel like the model is peaking. I think ChatGPT is a great application on OpenAI, but it's sort of, okay, now what?"

Still, generative A.I. is relatively new to most people. And with Bing still in an invite-only preview and Google’s Bard still in the testing phase, we'll likely see and hear plenty about similar services going forward.

Of course, ChatGPT and its ilk aren't perfect yet, either. Experts have criticized them for presenting inaccurate information or making up false statements out of whole cloth.

I've been using Bing, and while it’s been helpful with some tasks, it's also presented me with incorrect data.

Microsoft says it’s working to correct Bing's issues, which is also why it’s still in preview. Still, it will likely take time before these platforms are reliably accurate. As for those future services, who knows?

Sign up for Yahoo Finance&#39;s tech newsletter.
Sign up for Yahoo Finance's tech newsletter.

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft defends Bing's AI mistakes as it faces 'our share of challenges'

    Microsoft is defending its Bing chat bot, saying that it's learning from users' experiences.

  • Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Reveals His Investment Strategy for Google, Microsoft

    O'Leary went on Fox Business this week to discuss a report that the next-generation AI-powered chat bot failed to keep up in a conversation with a New York Times reporter. "Agreed!" wrote Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

  • Dollar Is Close to Erasing 2023 Losses on Further US Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of gains for the dollar is putting the US currency close to erasing its 2023 losses amid growing bets for more Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesThe

  • Mortgage rates rise for 2nd consecutive week, pushing more potential home buyers onto the sidelines

    The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.32%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.

  • Nvidia To Bask In Glory Of ChatGPT Wave, Analyst Says Ahead Of 4Q; Boosts Price Target By Over 27%

    KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $220 to $280. NVDA will report its 4Q on February 22. The Street optimism reflected the commercialization of ChatGPT, a higher focus on AI workloads from the cloud and enterprises, and new gaming (RTX40) and data center (Hopper) product ramps. However, the analyst expects NVDA to lower its data center outlook given slowing cloud Capex at Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META), Amazon.Co

  • Disney's Hotstar Domain Renewal Proved Costly For Its India Ambitions

    Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) faced flak after some Disney+ Hotstar users in India faced disrupted services during a famous cricket match between India and Australia. Hotstar acknowledged it as "unforeseen technical issues" across its apps and web. Domain registrar records show that Hotstar renewed the domain name, Hotstar.com on February 17, TechCrunch reports. Also Read: Paramount Global Shares Drop After Q4 Consensus Miss, Paramount+ Reaches 56M Subscribers DownDetector reported a sudden spike i

  • T-Mobile Gives Subscribers a Valuable Free Gift (Thanks Apple)

    The mobile-service provider has been a leader in adding value for subscribers, and its latest giveaway is one of its biggest ever.

  • Microsoft Puts Caps on New Bing Usage After AI Chatbot Offered Unhinged Responses

    Software giant is trying to address concerns about the search engine powered by the technology behind ChatGPT.

  • Microsoft Defends New Bing After AI Chatbot Offers Unhinged Responses

    Just over a week after Microsoft unveiled its new Bing search engine powered by the technology behind the buzzy ChatGPT artificial-intelligence chatbot, early testers are calling out mistakes and disturbing responses generated by the technology. Microsoft said that the search engine is still a work in progress, describing the past week as a learning experience that is helping it test and improve the new Bing. The company said in a blog post late Wednesday that the Bing upgrade is “not a replacement or substitute for the search engine, rather a tool to better understand and make sense of the world.”

  • Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

    OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, on Thursday said it is developing an upgrade to its viral chatbot that users can customize, as it works to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence. The San Francisco-based startup, which Microsoft Corp has funded and used to power its latest technology, said it has worked to mitigate political and other biases but also wanted to accommodate more diverse views. ChatGPT, released in November last year, has sparked frenzied interest in the technology behind it called generative AI, which is used to produce answers mimicking human speech that have dazzled people.

  • Microsoft says Bing can be provoked to respond outside of its 'designed tone'

    Microsoft has acknowledged reports of Bing's strange responses to some queries over the past week since the launch of the updated search engine. In a new blog post, Microsoft said it's listening to feedback from users about their concerns about the tone of Bing's responses. The company says it didn't envision Bing being used for "general discovery of the world" or for social entertainment.

  • Snapchat Is Adding More Users, Topping 750 Million a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc.’s social-media app is adding users at a faster clip, reaching more than 750 million per month, Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesThat’s

  • Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message

    After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted. Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key.

  • Snap grows monthly active users to 750M, eyeing 1B in next few years

    Snapchat users made up more than 75% of 13- to 34-year-olds in more than 20 countries, representing 50% of the advertising market.

  • McLean's Iridium reports double-digit revenue growth, eyes more with smartphone deal

    McLean satellite company Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) posted record revenue in 2022 and saw its subscriber base near the 2 million mark — a number it has since surpassed. The company’s record $721 million in 2022 revenue — a 17% increase from 2021 — comes a month after it announced a deal with San Diego chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to add capacity for its satellite-based emergency communications to certain smartphones. Its products include satellite phones, tracking devices and other tools for a range of clients, including public and private sector organizations.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Jab at Google

    The internet giant is currently under pressure from its rivals, which are attacking its core business thanks to new conversational robots.

  • Blur Surpassed OpenSea in Daily NFT Trading Volume Wednesday, Nansen Shows

    NFT marketplace OpenSea’s dominance in the NFT ecosystem faces a growing challenge from Blur’s rapid ascent.

  • The best tablets for 2023

    Here's a list of the best tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot

    Microsoft’s newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the internet. The tech company said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing. In racing the breakthrough AI technology to consumers last week ahead of rival search giant Google, Microsoft acknowledged the new product would get some facts wrong.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa