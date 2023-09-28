ChatGPT Outperformed The Top UK Money Manager By Nearly 5% And This Startup Is Giving Retail Investors The Tools To Do It For Their Startup Portfolios

AI is having profound effects on nearly every industry. NVIDIA Corp. reached a $1 trillion market cap by honing in on AI. Tesla Inc. has growing optimism for its AI-powered robots and self-driving cars. And tech giants like Microsoft Inc. and Alphabet Inc. have continued battling it out for dominance in the search engine and ai chatbot space. One unintended but increasingly popular use case is the utilization of AI for investors. In one study, ChatGPT beat the top UK money manager by 4.9%.

One startup is finding success by combining the lucrative nature of startup investing and equity crowdfunding with the reliability of access to high-quality, AI-driven tools and analytics. Hubtas is an innovative data and analytics site leading the charge behind helping retail investors ensure they have the tools they need when investing in startups.

Equity crowdfunding is a burgeoning industry poised for growth. Despite being relatively young, the industry sees hundreds of millions in investments pumped into the market every year. But high risks associated with startup investing often make it difficult and discouraging for investors to stick with it over the long term. Hubtas's platform is helping turn the tide for investors. Now, anyone can sort hundreds of companies at any time and quickly and efficiently see important metrics on any startup raising from retail investors in seconds.

Hubtas has a number of features to help retail investors learn what makes a quality startup, avoid bad actors in the equity crowdfunding space, and find quality deal flow to invest in. One such feature, aptly dubbed “Quant Summary,” breaks down a startup's team, valuation, financials, and risks. Hubtas then generates an objective score rating the startup’s individual and overall strengths.

But for those not satisfied, there’s another rating investors might be interested in. Hubtas allows anyone to review and provide feedback on their startup investment, including rating various factors from one to five. Then Hubtas combines every reviewed score to generate a ‘community score’ for the startup to see how happy their investors are.

Hubtas and the broader equity crowdfunding market are both new and growing. While it’s unclear what role AI will play in the broader investing marketplace, AI is only becoming an increasingly integral part of people's portfolios.

