ChatGPT is ready to transform the internet

Matt Turner,Dave Smith,Diamond Naga Siu
·5 min read
ChatGPT is ready to transform the internet

Hi, I'm Matt Turner, the editor in chief of business at Insider. Welcome back to Insider Weekly, a roundup of some of our top stories.

On the agenda today:

But first: Diamond Naga Siu, the new voice behind our excellent 10 Things in Tech newsletter, is giving us a look at a phenomenon sweeping the internet: ChatGPT. Without further ado…

 

ChatGPT takes over

An image of a phone with ChatGPT and OpenAI's logo visible.
An image of a phone with ChatGPT and OpenAI's logo visible.

ChatGPT, a AI chat bot, has gone viral in the past two weeks.NurPhoto/Getty Images

ChatGPT brings all the techies to the yard, senior reporter Diamond Naga Siu writes.

If you've somehow missed the ChatGPT buzz so far, it's a chatbot equipped with the most advanced example of generative artificial intelligence — a powerful technology that can create original answers to questions and commands.

It's eerily humanlike and is seen as posing a threat to Google. When one Insider reporter used ChatGPT for their searches, they found it to be scarily impressive.

My colleague Beatrice Nolan even asked the chatbot to write cover letters for real jobs. Hiring managers told her they would likely reach out to the "candidates" for the next round.

You can see how this could end up in academia. NYC schools have already banned the use of ChatGPT. And a Princeton student built a tool that can sniff out if someone used AI to write an essay. No promises this newsletter was written by a human.

There's big bucks behind the buzz. There are reports that the latest valuation for OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, could be close to $30 billion. Microsoft's looking astute for having invested $1 billion in the company back in 2019.

A blow to the Salesforce workforce

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019
Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington, DC, on October 18, 2019NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

It was a rough week to be a Salesforce employee. On Wednesday the company announced plans to trim about 10% of its jobs. That means roughly 7,000 employees are facing the ax, with 1,000 already out as of this week. It's also going to close some of its offices.

Making matters worse, things got ugly on Thursday when Salesforce's co-CEO Marc Benioff dodged questions during a rambling, two-hour all-hands meeting. It was so bad, and employees were so upset, that one executive subsequently apologized and told people who hadn't seen the meeting to not bother watching it.

Read more about the tense all-hands at Salesforce.

Read more:

'Zoomtowns': A good thing?

illustrated work from home set up with a view out the window of three multicolored houses with red sale tags
illustrated work from home set up with a view out the window of three multicolored houses with red sale tags

Getty; Marianne Ayala/Insider

White-collar workers who moved to cheap locales during the pandemic, turning them into "Zoomtowns," became a popular point of contention. Many of those towns became emblems of inequality and rural displacement. But a new analysis shows Zoomtowns might actually turn out to be a good thing.

A bipartisan public-policy organization said the shift to remote work may eventually make rent and home prices cheaper for everyone. That's because many of these cities are best equipped to build cheap housing to help absorb the influx of new people.

Here's how Zoomtowns can transform the housing market.

Read more:

Buying cars has changed forever 

person shopping for a car at a dealership
person shopping for a car at a dealership

Maskot/Getty Images

You can't stuff the genie back in the bottle, and that's particularly true for the process of buying cars post-2020. Ever since the pandemic began, car dealerships have been keeping fewer vehicles in their lots, even though production is back up.

Executives at Ford and GM say car buyers have adapted — and that behavioral shift might be permanent. Now, customers can order a car online and get it shipped to them directly.

If a carmaker doesn't have its money tied up in inventory, it can afford to charge a pretty penny for that new Prius. And it doesn't have to offer incentives, either.

Here's a closer look at our new car-buying reality

Read more:

The 'nepo babies' of business

Photos of (clockwise from top-left): Delphine Arnault, David Lauren, Lachlan Murdoch, Gus Wenner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Photos of (clockwise from top-left): Delphine Arnault, David Lauren, Lachlan Murdoch, Gus Wenner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Big business 'nepo babies' include (clockwise from top-left): Delphine Arnault, David Lauren, Lachlan Murdoch, Gus Wenner, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.GETTY IMAGES

The term "nepo baby" has exploded ever since New York Magazine put a bunch of famous children of Hollywood stars on its December cover. But the idea of the nepo baby — "nepo" is short for nepotism, in case that wasn't clear — extends to the world of business, too.

We put together a list of notable nepo babies in business, like Lachlan Murdoch and John Tyson, who were all handed their executives titles.

Check out our list here.

Read more:

This week's quote:

"If you want to look for a new market, you look where big-box companies are moving. Then you buy around all of those areas and where they're building an airport."

More of this week's top reads:

Curated by Matt Turner. Edited by Dave Smith and Lisa Ryan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

