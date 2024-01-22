How To Use ChatGPT To Get in Shape Without a Gym Membership in 2024

Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions tends to be getting fit or getting to the gym more often. According to a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in October 2023, 48% of respondents said that “improving fitness” was their top priority for 2024.

That said, gym memberships can be costly so you might feel hesitant to pursue this resolution. However, ChatGPT can help with creating fitness plans and save you money as a result.

“Nowadays there are so many free resources that we can find. Different plans and workouts,” Kollins Ezekh, a celebrity personal trainer and founder of Members Only Boxing and Fitness, explained to CNBC. She said that putting “the right question into ChatGPT is going to give you a great answer,” which can help you develop your own at-home exercise regimen.

Simply putting the right command into ChatGPT to create a new workout plan based on your goals can help you get in shape this year. For example, if you tell ChatGPT that you’re a 35-year-old woman, 170 pounds, and you’re looking to lose 30 pounds in six months, it will come up with a plan for you to achieve that specific goal. The more details you provide in your prompt, the more robust the generated fitness plan will be. This is a great no-cost option instead of paying a fitness expert to create a plan for you.

Here are some additional tips that you can use to save money while you’re getting in shape:

1. Try Out Fitness Classes Or Limit Your Monthly Gym Expenses

Fitness classes are a great option if you’re looking for motivation. Working out with friends or colleagues in a group setting can be not only good for your body but also very motivational. If you create a group of friends at the gym, you could even do planned exercises at the gym together without paying for an instructor. It’s recommended to try joining a gym that only costs about $30 per month rather than a fancy and very expensive one.

2. Go Outside And Try Bodyweight Exercises

Rather than purchase high-cost exercise equipment, it’s suggested to try high-intensity interval training instead. Adding in bodyweight exercises such as burpees, jumping jacks and planks are great core exercises that can help you get started. Some others to include in your workout are leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, crunches, squats and lunges. In addition to all of these exercises, you can also get outside and go jogging or hiking, too.

3. Substitute Equipment And Buy At-Home Workout Essentials

While at-home workouts can be more effective with the right equipment, you don’t have to break the bank and spend hundreds of dollars upfront if you’re just starting. Three key essentials that aren’t too expensive are a yoga mat, dumbbells and a jump rope. To save even more money, you can also substitute common workout items such as using a full water jug in place of a dumbbell or a towel instead of a yoga mat.

Getting fit is good for your mind, body, and spirit. While it’s certainly a smart New Year’s resolution to make and keep, consider the tips and tricks above to help you get started and save money as you embark on your fitness journey.

