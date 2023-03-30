U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

ChatGPT, Show Me The Money! Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) aims to tap the popularity of its OpenAI’s GPT-4 powered Bing search engine by introducing ads helping advertisers reach people in a high-quality and targeted environment.

  • Microsoft said there are now more than 100 million daily users of Bing. New scenarios like chat drive engagement, including more than 100 million chats.

  • Of the millions of users in Preview, one-third are new to Bing, creating a net new opportunity for publishers.

  • Also Read: Microsoft Positioned To Tap ChatGPT Wave In Its Favour: Analyst

  • Now, Microsoft proposes to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search and increase revenue to publishers.

  • Microsoft is exploring additional capabilities for publishers, including our more than 7,500 Microsoft Start partner brands.

  • Microsoft eyes an expanded hover experience where hovering over a link from a publisher will display more links from that publisher, giving the user more ways to engage and drive more traffic to the publisher’s website.

  • For Microsoft Start partners, the company weighs placing licensed content besides the chat answer, helping to drive more user engagement.

  • Microsoft also explored placing ads in the chat experience to share the ad revenue with partners whose content contributed to the chat response.

  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.89% at $283 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article ChatGPT, Show Me The Money! Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

