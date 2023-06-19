ChatGPT-style bots risk undermining democracy, warns Channel 4 news broadcaster

screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence (AI) bots such as ChatGPT risk fuelling misinformation and undermining democracy, the UK’s biggest commercial news broadcaster has warned.

ITN, which makes news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, called on the Government to protect journalism from the impact of the new technology in the run-up to next year’s general election.

In a letter to technology secretary Chloe Smith, ITN chief executive Rachel Corp wrote: “One of the issues raised is the impact of generative AI on misinformation, which needs careful mitigation, especially with multiple general elections taking place in 2024.

“Generative AI’s potential to distort audiences’ understanding of impartial and accurate information could directly impact social cohesion, which is crucial for a functioning society.”

The news chief said that while AI has come under scrutiny from politicians and regulators, there has been little mention of its impact on journalism.

She called on the Government to form a dedicated AI and journalism working group to explore potential measures such as a kitemark system or changes to copyright law.

Ms Corp added: “By collaborating with government and other news organisations, we can safeguard trusted information which is so vital to any democracy.”

It comes as the broader news industry grapples with the impact of AI amid concerns it could lead to widespread copyright breaches.

News outlets including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the Guardian and the New York Times have reportedly held talks with major tech firms to discuss potential deals over the use of their articles, images and videos to train AI software.

Other online outlets including BuzzFeed and Insider have said they will use tools such as ChatGPT to help write articles.

In the letter, Ms Corp acknowledged there may be some benefits from AI – such as freeing up journalists from administrative tasks and improved use of data.

But she said the technology would never replicate the work of journalists who gather information on the ground and act as eyewitnesses.

While ITN is cautious about the use of AI in news, broadcasters have already begun to experiment with the technology in other forms of programming.

Earlier this year, ITV used deep fake technology to create a spoof comedy series that portrayed computer-generated versions of famous celebrities including Idris Elba and Kim Kardashian as ordinary people embroiled in petty neighbourhood disputes.

