ChatGPT is teaching people to be more polite, says boss of Nextdoor

Nextdoor chief executive Sarah Friar says if Britain takes some risks it can make the most of the next new big wave in tech innovation - Rachel Adams for The Telegraph

ChatGPT technology is encouraging people to be more polite online and can cut down on users sending abuse, the head of the social media app Nextdoor has said.

Sarah Friar, chief executive, said that early tests of the company’s integration with the chatbot showed signs that it was nudging users to be more civil.

In recent weeks, Nextdoor has begun integrating ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, into its social network, and last month it expanded the technology across the UK.

The technology scans posts and offers to rewrite them to be more civil if it detects that they may be abusive or hurtful.

Ms Friar said that around a third of people who saw the app’s “kindness reminder” were willing to edit their posts.

“[AI] is taking people down the track. Quite a significant number are willing to take the suggested edits,” she said.

“The early indications are quite positive, otherwise we wouldn’t have continued to roll it out around the world.”

She said that AI could nudge people to soften their language. “What I’m hoping for is can we get more people to say ‘I want to get my point made, but I don’t want to get it removed. To do that I need to say the word please.’ This is in the vein of really trying to stay on the front foot when it comes to areas like moderation.”

Nextdoor, which has 42m users, including one in four households in the UK, became the first major social network to embrace ChatGPT when it launched the integration in May, and introduced it to a quarter of its UK users last month.

The system has been trained on Nextdoor’s own posts, and designed to be regionally relevant. Users in Scotland will not see their posts rewritten in American English, for example.

CV | Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar

The chatbot also offers to rewrite posts to be more readable, for example if users are writing in a second language. “I think a lot of people are loath to try hard to often reach people you don’t know,” Ms Friar said.

“If we can help you make that initial post, so you actually get the people you want crowding around you. That’s a good thing, particularly when we have all of this loneliness.”

Nextdoor, which was set up in 2008, requires users to enter address details, showing them posts from around their area.

The app resembles something of a digital parish, with people asking trade recommendations, sending out lost pet alerts and seeking to offload used appliances, as well as the inevitable hyperlocal moans: fireworks, neighbours’ lawns, and potholes.

It was among the first social networks to scan messages before they are posted in an attempt to weed out abusive comments, after gaining a reputation – deserved or not – for petty or mean spirited posts.

One viral Twitter account, Best of Nextdoor, has chronicled its most outrageous busybodies, to the chagrin of the company’s executives.

Ms Friar, 50, who grew up in rural Country Tyrone, Northern Ireland, took charge of the company in 2018 after six years as chief financial officer at Square, the payments company founded by Twitter’s creator Jack Dorsey.

She took an unusual route to Silicon Valley. Ms Friar’s parents were a nurse and a HR manager at the local mill. She was the first person in her family to go to university when she studied metallurgy at Oxford, and then worked briefly in a gold mine in Ghana and at McKinsey in South Africa before a Stanford MBA sent her to California.

She worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs before being hired by Salesforce’s Marc Benioff – despite being one of the few recommending that investors sell the company’s shares.

Sarah Friar’s route to the top job in a listed Silicon Valley tech company features stints in Ghana, South Africa, and Stanford College - Gabriela Hasbun

Half a life in Silicon Valley means a Northern Irish accent has been smoothed with a California twang. Ms Friar said her upbringing during The Troubles had convinced her that people needed to have uncomfortable conversations. “Coming from Northern Ireland, I think it’s actually really important that people talk about difficult things. Otherwise, you never get to things like peace in our country.”

However, she rejects the caricature of the app as a hub for curtain-twitching busybodies.

“The fact that we’re in one in four households in the UK, one in three in London, tells me this is a great product, and that people are getting value out of the platform itself,” she said. “A very, very small part of the content on Nextdoor is really hurtful or harmful.”

A part of that success, Ms Friar said, is a ban on anonymity, requiring users to display their full name. “There is a lot of research that shows that when we are our real selves, it’s a lot easier to be a little bit nicer,” she added.

“The embarrassment of maybe, you know, being snippy with my neighbour online, and then maybe bumping into them in the coffee shop. That element of accountability, I think keeps you on the side of being more constructive.”

Ms Friar is perhaps unique among social media executives in supporting the Government’s upcoming online safety legislation, which will take steps to tackle anonymous trolls – although will not ban anonymity online.

“I really like how they’ve put together digital regulation in the UK,” she said. “It’s a world-leading piece of regulation that I think a lot of the world should pay attention to. They have said one size doesn’t fit all.”

Nextdoor remains a minnow compared to social media giants like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, both in terms of user numbers and investors’ confidence.

The company floated in the US in 2021 in a reverse-merger Spac deal that valued the company at $4.3bn (£3.4bn), but investors now value the company at $1.3bn, mirroring the slump of many hyped tech flotations.

Nextdoor has staged a recovery this year, however, with shares climbing by 61pc, and Ms Friar said she does not regret joining the Spac craze.

“In the end, for quality companies, it doesn’t really matter how you become public, it’s more that you are public, you have the liquidity of being a public company, you raise money, that gives you that flexibility,” she said.

“Eventually the market will see what an amazing asset Nextdoor is.”

Friar at least has the luxury of running a Silicon Valley company. She says the UK tech scene still has some way to catch up, particularly on diversity, with men accounting for 91pc of executives, and on encouraging risk.

“It’s such a cheesy Silicon Valley thing to say, but there’s so much celebration of failure, there’s an acceptance and understanding that with failure comes so much learning.”

However, Ms Friar, who regularly returns home, said the UK has a strong opportunity to take advantage of the AI boom, coming as the likes of OpenAI set up offices in London.

“It is definitely time to take some risks to get investment in and to start letting some of these companies fly. If the UK plays its cards right it can really take part in this next new big wave.”

