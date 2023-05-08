Chatham Park Announces Pulte Homes Is Now Selling in the Community

Single-family homes starting at the low $500s to reside in Vineyards at Chatham Park

PITTSBORO, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Park announces that Pulte Homes, one of America's largest homebuilders, is now selling in Vineyards at Chatham Park. Pulte Homes will build three of its most popular, consumer-inspired single-family home designs with prices starting from the low $500s. These homes range from 2,579-2,986 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 2.5-4 bathrooms, with personalization options, including gourmet kitchens, sunrooms, screen lanais, private owner's retreats with sitting rooms, and more. Pulte's new model homes, and sales and design center are open with a sales team onsite and open for sales.

"Chatham Park is excited to announce that Pulte Homes is now selling in Chatham Park," said Preston Development Executive Vice President Vanessa Jenkins. "Pulte Homes has an impeccable reputation nationwide for their innovation and quality, which aligns seamlessly with Chatham Park and what we want to bring to our community."

Chatham Park is a unique community built upon a foundation of innovation, connectivity, quality design, healthy balance, and stewardship. Those who choose to build with Pulte Homes in Chatham Park will benefit from an array of offerings that align with these goals, including ecoSelect® homes, a reclaimed water treatment system, a solar farm, community paths and trails, and more. In addition, Chatham Park offers lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including Penguin Place, which offers several dining options, including Mi Cancun, Root Cellar, and Marco's Pizza, and other essential services, such as eye care, real estate, and financial planning. Residents of Chatham Park also enjoy close proximity to MOSAIC at Chatham Park, a 44-acre live-work-play-learn mixed-use development with shopping, dining, coworking, and entertainment, as well as space for businesses and health care facilities.

"Vineyards at Chatham Park offers three flexible, spacious, and economic home designs in a great location, perfect for growing families to create the home of their dreams," said David Carrier, president of PulteGroup's Raleigh division. "We are proud to partner with Chatham Park and be part of this impressive master-planned community with exceptional amenities, recreation facilities, and conveniences for residents to enjoy."

For more information about Vineyards at Chatham Park by Pulte Homes, visit https://vineyardsatcp.com/live-here/homes/pulte-homes/

To learn more about Chatham Park and the community's offerings, visit https://chathampark.com/ or connect with them on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, or LinkedIn .

About Chatham Park

Developed by award-winning Preston Development Company, Chatham Park is a technology-centric 7,068-acre live, work, play, learn master-planned community located just outside of Raleigh in Pittsboro, North Carolina. Founded on five pillars: Innovation, Connectivity, Quality Design, Health Balance, and Stewardship, the vision of Chatham Park is to offer a balanced, well-rounded lifestyle for those In Pursuit of a Life Well Lived. More than 2,000 acres will be dedicated to parks and open space in addition to a wide range of amenities, including over 30 miles of scenic walking, biking, and multimodal trails; access to the Haw River and Jordan Lake; an amphitheater for live music and entertainment; shops, dining, art galleries, and so much more. Chatham Park will feature unique home designs in five villages along with schools, office and retail space.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer-inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offer the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

