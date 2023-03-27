U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Chatmeter Announces the Appointment of John Mazur as CEO

Chatmeter
·4 min read
Chatmeter
Chatmeter

Mazur adds significant experience to the executive team as the Company positions itself for growth and ongoing investment in its Location CX platform

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatmeter, a leader in Location CX, today announced the appointment of John Mazur as Chief Executive Officer and Board member. In this role, Mazur will oversee the Company’s growth strategy with an emphasis on extending its technical leadership, accelerating international expansion, and deepening customer value. Chatmeter’s Founder and former CEO, Collin Holmes, will continue to play an active role as a Board member.

Chatmeter is an industry leader in leveraging its AI-powered platform to help multi-location businesses create positive customer experiences and deliver ROI across the organization – from local managers to the C-suite. In its recent consumer survey, Chatmeter found more than 89% of online users rely on reviews to evaluate quality, and over 67% see reviews as an important part of deciding what and where to buy. As consumer use of online reviews grows, Chatmeter is committed to continuing to help brands extract both strategic and operational insights from the customer conversations that exist in reviews, surveys, and other forms of unstructured data spanning countless online channels.

With an accomplished background in scaling technology companies, Mazur brings decades of experience to the position. He joins Chatmeter from CoStar Group, where he was President of Residential, responsible for its marketplace business since 2020. Previously, Mazur was CEO of Homesnap, which he helped build into a market leader before selling it to CoStar Group for $250M in 2020. Mazur has also held roles as CRO at Belly, a SaaS-based customer loyalty company, and ReachLocal, an online marketing solutions provider, where he was the CEO of the European Division and helped build from start-up to over $100M in revenue, eventually going public in 2010. Mazur holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"Since I founded the company nearly 15 years ago, we have continuously evolved to stay at the forefront of the industry and I am certain that John’s leadership and vision will further accelerate the next decade of growth for the Company," said Holmes. "Chatmeter is investing significantly in innovation, including AI and other emerging technologies, to fulfill current and future market needs in Location CX. I am confident that John's experience will propel this innovation forward and deliver tremendous value to our customers.”

“I am thrilled to join the Chatmeter team as we continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, both domestically and abroad,” said Mazur. “With 80-90% of customers' conversations residing in unstructured data spanning thousands of digital places, AI—specifically natural language processing, machine learning, and generative AI—has never been more critical to understanding feedback, responding to needs, and nurturing loyalty. We believe that Chatmeter is well positioned to elevate brand intelligence as a critical piece of customer engagement and I look forward to supporting the team as we help our clients fully leverage the power of AI.”

“John’s experience bolsters the Company’s ability to expand its technical leadership at a time when optimizing the customer journey and data through the use of AI is paramount,” commented Paul Russ, Principal at PSG Equity and Chatmeter Board Member. “We also extend our appreciation to Collin Holmes for his entrepreneurial vision and inspired leadership over the past 14 years and are thrilled to continue to partner with him on the Board.”

Powering success for some of the world’s largest and best-loved brands, Chatmeter simplifies CX management, elevates brand reputation, and delivers unmatched consumer intelligence and data analytics for businesses at the local and enterprise level.

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter is a reputation management and brand intelligence company that combines AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. Chatmeter is a brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com

About PSG
PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having backed more than 120 companies and facilitated over 430 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid, and Tel Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

Media Contact

Alyson Kuritz
908-892-7149
alyson@0to5.com


