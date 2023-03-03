U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    +23.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,161.00
    +143.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,142.00
    +80.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.10
    +10.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.80
    -1.36 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.90
    +12.40 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.03
    +0.26 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9810
    -0.0920 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.28 (-6.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1995
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0560
    -0.6640 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,401.37
    -872.20 (-3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.25
    -25.92 (-4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,927.99
    -16.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Chatmeter to Present on the Power of Brand Intelligence at Six Conferences in March

Chatmeter
·2 min read
Chatmeter
Chatmeter

Reputation management and brand intelligence company will lead discussions at upcoming retail, finance, restaurant, and healthcare conferences on why online reviews offer tremendous potential for brands to drive brand loyalty

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from Chatmeter, the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility, will lead discussions at six upcoming conferences in March 2023, across the retail, finance, restaurant, and healthcare industries. The Company will discuss how brands can use AI as a force for good by connecting with -- and listening to -- consumers, and tap into hyper-local brand intelligence to create a competitive advantage.

Chatmeter will be speaking at the following events throughout the month:

  • Future Stores, March 5-7 in Miami Chatmeter will host a roundtable on March 6 at 4:15pm EST on harnessing the power of unstructured data to drive reputation & brand intelligence, leading to agile, meaningful CX.

  • Future Digital Finance, March 6-7 in Austin, TX Chatmeter will host a digital innovation roundtable on March 6 at 1:15pm CST on harnessing the power of unstructured data to drive reputation & brand intelligence, leading to agile, meaningful CX.

  • Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit, March 20-22 in Coral Gables, FL Chatmeter will participate in a 15-minute session to present a case study of working with a restaurant operator on March 21 at 3:45pm EDT.

  • VIVE 2023, March 26-29 in Nashville, TN Chatmeter will host two 10-minute presentations on “How AI-powered deep listening drives patient loyalty and growth for multi-location healthcare enterprises” on March 27 and March 28.

In addition to presenting at these industry events, Chatmeter will also be an exhibitor at Shoptalk, March 26-29 in Las Vegas (booth 1950), where it will be hosting demos of its powerful, end-to-end platform.

For more information or to schedule an in-person meeting with Chatmeter at one of the upcoming events, please email info@chatmeter.com.

About Chatmeter
Chatmeter is the only reputation management and brand intelligence company to combine AI-powered deep listening with real-time CX agility to drive customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. Chatmeter understands the challenges of multi-location, and omnichannel reputation management, and has created a scaled platform that enables end-to-end visibility for everyone, from local owners to executive leadership. With a 93% customer retention rate, Chatmeter is the brand reputation partner of choice across the retail, restaurant, healthcare, and financial services industries, and more. For more information, visit www.chatmeter.com.

Media Contact:
Alyson Kuritz
Alyson@0to5.com
(908) 892-7149


Recommended Stories

  • Delta Airlines Planning Huge Investment to Make Travel Better

    Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.

  • Coinbase Buys Crypto Asset Manager One River in Bet on Institutional Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., still reeling from a plunge in trading volume on its exchanges, is expanding into a less-volatile corner of the cryptocurrency ecosystem with the purchase of One River Digital Asset Management.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First Hom

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, Williams and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Russia Oil Resilience May Fade on Lack of Technology, Yakov Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The current resilience of Russia’s oil production to international sanctions will be tested in the longer term by the lack of high-tech services, according to consultant Yakov and Partners.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • How Gas From Texas Becomes Cooking Fuel in France

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe is importing U.S. natural gas like never before to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories.

  • Zoom Video Fires President. Its Cuts Are Hitting Executives, Too.

    Zoom Video Communications has fired Greg Tomb, who was appointed as the company’s president last June. It’s the latest shake up at the video-conferencing company which has implemented mass layoffs and cut executive salaries. Zoom (ticker: ZM) said in a regulatory filing that the “termination without cause” was effective Friday.

  • Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage Units

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, with the Wall Street giant’s investment banking division among those affected.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage

  • MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor loses case to dismiss claims that he failed to pay personal income taxes

    Michael Saylor, the founder and CEO of MicroStrategy MSTR, has lost his case to dismiss claims that he failed to pay personal income taxes, interest and penalties in the District of Columbia, according to a court filing on Feb. 28.

  • Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar

    Thanks to target date funds and some simple rules of thumb, picking a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is pretty straightforward while you're still saving for retirement. According to conventional wisdom, the further out from retirement you are, the … Continue reading → The post Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SPS Commerce CEO Archie Black to retire after successor search

    Archie Black, the CEO of SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) for more than two decades, plans to retire from the role as top executive of the Minneapolis software company.

  • 150,000 Laid-Off Tech Workers Fuel Massive Wave Of New Startups – And They're Actually Making More

    This year did not start off great for many tech workers. After tens of thousands of layoffs in 2022, tech companies continued to shed workers in round after round of layoffs. Technology companies from Microsoft Corp. to Meta Platforms Inc. announced thousands of layoffs at the beginning of the year. A report from placement services firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. stated the technology industry led other sectors for the number of jobs cut in 2022. It found more than 97,000 tech workers rec

  • How much should I save for retirement? Assume you’ll live forever — and plan accordingly.

    Running out of money is retirement’s biggest financial risk—though this, of course, never actually happens. Thanks to Social Security, almost all retirees will have some monthly income, no matter how long they live. How to avoid retirement shock.

  • Nestlé Is Said to Kick Off Sale of Peanut Allergy Pill Palforzia

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestlé SA has kicked off the sale of its peanut allergy medicine, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to reverse what’s proven to be a costly bet for the consumer company.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk Was Right About T

  • Salesforce’s Marc Benioff ‘wished he could employ staff for life’—now he’s asking if he should ‘unleash his inner Elon’ to slash staff headcount

    Like Twitter, Salesforce plans to "run lean and mean" amid growing pressure from investors.

  • Ericsson Brings 2019 DPA Breaches To An End, Agrees To Pay $206.7M Fine

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) agrees to enter a guilty plea regarding deferred charges relating to conduct before 2017 and to pay ~$207 Million in settlement to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The entry of the plea agreement brings the 2019 Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) to an end. In 2019, Ericsson entered into the DPA to resolve previously disclosed Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) violations relating to conduct in several countries between 2010 and 2016. Related: Ericsson Sells Of R

  • India's Adani group gets $1.87 billion investment from U.S. firm GQG

    BENGALURU/NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners Inc has bought shares worth $1.87 billion in four Adani group companies, marking the first major investment in the Indian conglomerate since a short-seller's critical report sparked a stock rout. The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, denied the allegations. The investment also comes on a day when India's top court asked market regulator SEBI to investigate the group for any lapses related to public shareholding norms or regulatory disclosures.

  • ArcBest Rolls Out Technology to Speed Up Freight Loading

    Trucking company ArcBest Corp. is expanding its logistics services with new technology allowing warehouse workers to load and unload truck trailers rapidly, addressing one of the biggest pain points for logistics operators.

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.