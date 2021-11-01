Chattanooga Gas reminds customers of resources available to help pay their bills

U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures decrease and energy use grows, Chattanooga Gas wants to help families who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. The company reminds its customers that they may be eligible for financial assistance that could help offset winter heating costs and offers tips to make their home more energy efficient.

Chattanooga Gas
Chattanooga Gas

"We recognize that colder weather can increase demands on household budgets due to higher energy use," said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Chattanooga Gas. "We are committed to helping customers identify available assistance programs that can help this winter."

Enrollment for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – LIHEAP – a federally funded grant program from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is underway for eligible customers. The grant provides financial relief to families whose income is below 150% of the poverty line. The financial assistance is available until money for the program runs out, so customers are encouraged to enroll as soon as possible.

Additional support is available through several other local organizations throughout Tennessee. Interested residents should call Bradley-Cleveland Community Services at 423-479-4111 or the Hamilton County Department of Youth and Family Development at 423-643-6434 for help.

For natural gas customers seeking more control over energy consumption and heating bills, Chattanooga Gas also offers these tips for energy efficiency:

  • Install a Programmable Thermostat. A programmable thermostat allows customers to set the temperature in their home while they are away and increase the temperature when they return.

  • Seal Windows and Leaks with Weather-Stripping: For homes with attic access, make sure the door is insulated and seals tight, much like a refrigerator. Use weather-stripping and screen door latches for a snug seal.

  • Cover Vents: Help keep cold air out of the basement or crawl space by covering vents during the winter. Use foundation vents to keep floors warmer and heating bills lower.

  • Install a Water Heater Jacket Cover: A water heater jacket can cut up to 15% off the costs of heating water by preventing energy loss.

For more energy efficiency tips, please visit: www.chattanoogagas.com/residential/ways-to-save

About Chattanooga Gas

Chattanooga Gas is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Chattanooga Gas provides retail natural gas sales and transportation services to approximately 69,000 customers in Hamilton and Bradley counties in southeast Tennessee. The Chattanooga Gas service area includes the communities of Chattanooga, Cleveland, Red Bank, East Ridge, Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain. For more information, visit chattanoogagas.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

