Chaudiere Crossing: Southbound lane closed to vehicular traffic

GATINEAU, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the southbound lane of the Chaudiere Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from March 7, 2022, at 6 am, to June 30, 2023, as part of the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project.

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

For traffic from Gatineau to Ottawa:

Only OC Transpo buses will go southbound through the construction zone, and traffic signal control will be used to alternate the direction of traffic flow

Traffic from the Portage Power facility to Ottawa will be allowed through traffic signal control

All other southbound vehicles will need to use an alternative bridge to cross to Ottawa

For traffic from Ottawa to Gatineau:

Northbound travel will be maintained at all times within the Chaudiere Crossing

Trucks in excess of 33 tonnes will be detoured to the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge during the construction period

Pedestrians will still have access through the construction zone, and cyclists will have to dismount and walk through the construction zone.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

