CHC Restaurant Group Brings Rosebud Steakhouse to Chicagoland Suburbs

Rosebud Steakhouse to Open in Chicagoland Suburbs

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Creative Hospitality Concepts Restaurant Group announced their plan to open their third Rosebud Steakhouse location at Wheeling's premiere luxury living space UPTOWN 500, which is located at 500 West Dundee in Wheeling, Illinois.

The new location takes a prime position at the self-proclaimed "unique urban retreat in a relaxed suburb location, where you can experience the best of both worlds." Co-founder and managing partner Angelo Eliades agrees with Uptown 500, "The location is the reason the CHC Restaurant Group decided to stand up a premiere steakhouse here in the suburbs. Wheeling and Uptown 500 can give our customers the same white tablecloth dining experience without the headache of getting to the city."

The indoor space will operate as an open kitchen concept and will include seating for approximately 200 guests. Also included in the indoor space will be private and semi-private dining, a spacious bar with ample seating, live entertainment, and a wine wall with storage for hundreds of rare vintages and wines for everyday drinking.

In addition to the new location's indoor space, there will also be an outdoor patio with ample seating for our guests.

UPTOWN 500 is a luxury community in Wheeling, Illinois. It is a mixed-use, lifestyle development with meticulously designed units, dining, shopping, and many other amenities.

The opening date will be announced soon.

For additional information on Rosebud Steakhouse, please contact Tom Claxton at tclaxton@helloinflux.com.

ABOUT CREATIVE HOSPITALITY CONCEPTS:

Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo are seasoned 30+ year fine-dining veterans with a focus on experiential-based dining. They have an eye for ambiance and the pallets to bring priceless plates to the table. Eliades brings his experience and expertise in multi-unit operations focusing on the front of the house, while Chef Coppolillo will be overseeing and directing the culinary vision of the group.

Their success and vision before, during, and post-COVID have propelled the group and their concepts into sought-after, high-end luxury developments as well as growth nationally. CHC Restaurants have plans to open locations in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and other burgeoning markets.

For more information on CHC Restaurants, Coppolillo's Italiano, or Rosebud Steakhouse's expansion, and other concepts in development, please visit Creative Hospitality Concepts at chcrestaurants.com.

